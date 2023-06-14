Tele2 Lithuania Sets Official 5G Speed Record on 26 GHz Band

Tele2 Lithuania, the leading mobile operator in the Baltics, has achieved a 5G speed record officially entered into the Lithuanian record register. Tele2's CEO for the Baltic countries announced the achievement and emphasized the company's dedication to innovation and the implementation of 5G Technology.

Tele2 Sets 5G Speed Record

The record 5G speed of 4.45 Gbps was first achieved during the innovation conference "Login" on May 12. Subsequently, on June 12, Tele2 partnered with the record-keeping agency and was officially recognized for reaching an impressive speed of 4.22 Gbps, which was included in the Lithuanian Record Book.

The measurement of the 5G internet speed record was conducted by the record-keeping agency "Rekordu Akademija" in accordance with three criteria: download speed, upload speed, and ping delay. The highest result obtained after performing 3 measurements within a timeframe of no more than 5 minutes was considered the record.

According to the statement, the measurement was carried out using the "Xiaomi MI 12 Pro" smartphone and Nokia's network equipment, utilizing the "Speedtest" application developed by Ookla.

The Role of 26 GHz Radio Frequency Band

Tele2 achieved this 5G speed record in the 26 GHz radio frequency band (mmWave) within its network. The company obtained a special permit from the Communications Regulatory Authority (RRT) for testing purposes. Tele2 says the 26 GHz frequency band will be utilized in the future for both speed and capacity. It will play a crucial role during large events, concerts, and in sports arenas or city centres where a large number of people require enhanced connectivity.

Enhancing Connectivity and Services

This frequency band will lay a strong foundation for advanced services such as virtual and augmented reality, which demand high performance. The mmWave spectrum can be employed for mobile internet in suburban areas and for industrial automation.

According to the statement, Tele2 relies on Nokia's equipment to deploy its 5G network. At this stage, Tele2 focuses on implementing the technology in areas with the highest population density, such as cities and municipal centres, where the next-generation network will be accessible to a larger customer base.

Tele2 says its 5G network is currently available to 1 million users, with plans to double that number by the end of the year. The 5G network already operates in 42 out of 60 municipalities.