Tele2 Estonia Activates First mmWave 5G Site

Tele2 Estonia has announced growth in its customer base and income from services for the first quarter. The company witnessed an increase of over 18,000 customers during the year, with the total number reaching more than 474,000 by the end of March 2023, compared to over 456,000 in the same period last year.

Deployment of 5G mmWave Base Station

In another advancement, Tele2 Estonia also announced the deployment of a base station operating in the open frequency band of 24.7-25.5 GHz. This base station in Lagedi, the first of its kind in Estonia, has the capacity to achieve remarkable data communication speeds of up to 5 Gbps under ideal conditions.

Tele2, in its statement, emphasised the importance of these frequencies, stating that while their full potential is yet to be realised due to the lack of supporting devices in the market, they are currently used in the development of the 5G Network and can be used for 6G in future.

Potential of Higher Frequency Bands

According to the statement, the auctioned frequency bands, particularly those above 24 GHz, offer higher data transmission speeds but have certain limitations. Due to the laws of physics, coverage over long distances is not possible with millimetre frequencies, and line-of-sight is required for optimal performance.

5G Utilisation in Dense Population Areas

However, these frequencies can be deployed at large events such as concerts and festivals, where thousands of people gather in a small area simultaneously. Additionally, Tele2 Estonia plans to utilize these frequencies to offer wireless home networks, which could eventually replace traditional cable connections.

The company said, "In the coverage area of base stations erected with earlier 5G frequencies, for example, around Tartu Kaubamaja, Tele2 Estonia's network has so far achieved speeds of over 1 Gbps."

However, Tele2 Estonia said, the largest use of 5G has been in areas with dense population to cater to the data needs of customers so far.