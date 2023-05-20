Airtel Offers 60GB of Data with this 1 Month Validity

Bharti Airtel is offering customers a 30 days prepaid plan with which they can get a lump sum amount of data. The amount of data that you can get with this plan is 60GB. This plan that we are talking about also comes with a truly unlimited 5G data offer. Note that you must have a 5G smartphone to begin with to get the 5G offer. Airtel has deployed its 5G in more than 3000 cities in India. The telco aims to cover entire India with its 5G by the end of March 2024. Let's take a look at the prepaid plan that we are talking about.

Bharti Airtel Rs 509 Plan

Bharti Airtel is offering a Rs 509 plan to customers. This plan comes with 60GB of lump-sum data. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes. The plan has a validity of 1 month. 1-month validity here means that users will have to recharge again on the same date next month.

This plan is also eligible to give the user unlimited 5G data. To get the offer, the user must have a 5G phone and must live under the 5G coverage of Bharti Airtel. There are other such prepaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel where users get data in a lump-sum manner for the short term. The Rs 509 plan also comes with additional benefits.

Users get additional benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. Sadly, there are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits bundled with this plan. Alternatively, you can also get the Rs 489 plan from Airtel. Even this plan comes with unlimited 5G data offer and additional benefits. But with the Rs 489 plan, users get a validity of 30 days and 50GB of lump-sum data. There is also unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS bundled with the plan.