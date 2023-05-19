TSSC and Britco & Bridco Open Mega CoE for Mobile Handset Repair in Kerala

In a significant move to bolster the 'Right to Repair' initiative, the Telcom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has announced a strategic partnership with Britco & Bridco, a skill-based organisation. Together, they have inaugurated a state-of-the-art Mega Centre of Excellence in Kerala, aimed at training youth in mobile handset repair courses. This pioneering initiative, in association with the Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education Department and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and available talent in the domain.

The Mega Centre of Excellence, equipped with cutting-edge equipment, advanced laboratories, and highly qualified faculty, will serve as a hub for comprehensive training programs in mobile handset repair. By collaborating with Britco & Bridco, TSSC plans to train approximately 3,500 high-end youth candidates over the next year and facilitate their international placement or empower them to become entrepreneurs.

The CoE's inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr Arvind Bali, CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council, representatives from Britco & Bridco, district representatives from Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, industry leaders, government officials, and other key stakeholders committed to nurturing skill development and empowering youth with relevant expertise in the region.

Through this collaboration, TSSC and Britco & Bridco are poised to make a positive impact on the lives of aspiring technicians, bringing them closer to rewarding careers in the telecom industry. The Centre of Excellence will provide a meticulously designed curriculum and deliver hands-on training to candidates, enabling them to gain practical expertise in diagnosing, troubleshooting, and repairing mobile handsets. This comprehensive approach will significantly enhance their employability prospects.