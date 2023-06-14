Airtel, Jio, Vi Highlight Preparedness to Ensure Connectivity During Cyclone Biparjoy

In anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy, major Indian telecom companies Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have announced their preparedness and efforts to maintain uninterrupted Connectivity for their customers. With the aim of ensuring seamless communication during the cyclone, Indian private telcos have implemented various measures to minimize downtime and provide quick response in case of any network infrastructure impact.

Airtel's Preparedness Measures

Airtel Spokesperson said, "Connectivity is critical always and especially so during a natural calamity. To counter cyclone Biparjoy, our teams on-ground are geared up to manage any untoward eventualities. We have set up a 24x7 war room to monitor the situation and have placed additional manpower. Backup network equipment is also in place. To ensure uninterrupted power supply for our sites, in the event of a power outage, we have stocked extra fuel. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure that our customers stay connected with their loved ones."

Reliance Jio's Readiness for Cyclone Biparjoy

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has also made necessary arrangements to tackle the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. The company's spokesperson said, "Our team is on high alert to continuously monitor network connectivity across the state and areas that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Biparjoy. Furthermore, we have ensured all necessary arrangements, including the deployment of additional manpower, vehicles, power backup, and spare parts at key locations, in order to facilitate a faster response time and minimize downtime."

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Ensures Seamless Connectivity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has joined the efforts to provide seamless Connectivity during Cyclone Biparjoy. The company has taken precautionary measures by ensuring sufficient fuel supply to their sites across all locations and stocking critical equipment parts at strategic points.

Vi spokesperson said, "Proactively, we have ensured sufficient fuel supply to our sites across all locations, and stocking at strategic locations, for use in times of emergency. Spare mobile DGs and other critical equipment parts have been arranged and kept ready at key locations in 7 Districts of Gujarat for faster restoration in case of any potential impact on network infrastructure."

"We have also readied Cell on Wheels (COWs) for movement in case there is a need for restoration of critical sites that may get impacted."

"Vi has allocated additional manpower resources and vehicles in Dwarka, Kutch and Jamnagar districts to manage any emergency situation."

"Further, 24X7 network monitoring is being done through physical War Rooms set up at VIL and vendor offices in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Gandhidham and Junagadh."

"We have also collaborated with other TSPs for testing Intra Circle Roaming Roaming (ICR). Through our partnerships with all stakeholders and Government agencies, we have prepared to ensure stable telecom connectivity during the cyclone to let people stay connected with their loved ones."

As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches, Airtel, Jio, and Vi reaffirm their commitment to keeping their customers connected and providing uninterrupted telecom services.