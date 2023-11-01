5G Subscriptions to Reach 5.6 Billion by 2030: Nokia

With 5G, there will be more adopters of the FWA (fixed wireless access) connections all across the world. The figures could change and evolve to higher numbers as more use cases of 5G are identified in the near future.

Telecom operators around the world are rolling out 5G networks for their consumers. While at a global stage, 5G is still at the nascent stages, by the end of this decade, its presence will be dominant over 4G. As per Nokia, by 2030, around half of the world's mobile subscriptions will be 5G. In its latest report titled 'Global Network Traffic 2030', Nokia said that the total mobile subscriptions across the world will grow from 8.5 billion to 10.3 billion by 2030. Further, the 5G subscriptions will reach 5.6 billion, accounting for half of the mobile subscriptions. Also, by the end of this decade, over 92% of mobile subscriptions will be either 4G or 5G.




Further, the report said that the global monthly usage per subscriber in the moderate scenario will be 46.4GB per month by 2030. Of course, on a country-to-country basis, this will differ greatly. Nokia said that 'video makes up the vast majority of all mobile data traffic'. In 2022, 72% of all the mobile traffic was associated with video consumption. Even in 2030, video will be the major contributor to data consumption with a 60% share of all mobile traffic. Note that video here means traffic generated by platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and more.

Even fixed-access internet connections are bound to see major growth in the coming years. Nokia said that over 68-70% of all internet traffic is generated via consumed fixed access connections. Fixed consumer connections include the following - cable, optic, and fixed wireless access (FWA). Nokia expects to see a 19% CAGR in the moderate scenario for fixed access connections from 2022 to 2030.

With 5G, there will be more adopters of the FWA (fixed wireless access) connections all across the world. The figures could change and evolve to higher numbers as more use cases of 5G are identified in the near future.

