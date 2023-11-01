Sri Lankan Mobile Operators Commercially Launch Three Open Gateway Network APIs

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Sri Lanka's key mobile operators, including Bharti Airtel Lanka, Dialog Axiata, Hutchison Telecommunications, and SLT-Mobitel, have jointly launched a set of network APIs as part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

Highlights

  • Sri Lanka's major mobile operators collaborate to release network APIs for digital service enhancement.
  • Developers can access a unified set of APIs for services like One Time Password Validation, Device Location, and Carrier Billing.
  • A single integration solution streamlines access for all four primary mobile operators in Sri Lanka.

Follow Us

Sri Lankan Mobile Operators Launch Three Commercial Network APIs for Digital Innovation
All four of Sri Lanka's mobile operators - Bharti Airtel Lanka, Dialog Axiata, Hutchison Telecommunications, and SLT-Mobitel - jointly announced the commercial launch of new industry-wide network APIs on a recent Saturday. This initiative is part of the GSMA Open Gateway, designed to help developers and businesses accelerate the growth of digital services and apps.

Also Read: Dialog Axiata Completes First-Ever Voice Over 5G Trial in Sri Lanka




Key API Offerings

The statement revealed that these mobile operators have prioritized and introduced three APIs: One Time Password (OTP) Validation, Device Location, and Carrier Billing. These APIs offer developers and enterprises a standardised way to reach over 21 million Sri Lankans, regardless of their network operator.

Also Read: Slt-Mobitel Selects Netcracker Digital BSS to Unify Billing Platform

Seamless Integration

Through these APIs and the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative, developers have the potential to reach new subscribers beyond Sri Lanka as the Open Gateway Coverage expands. The initial set of APIs is set to revolutionise digital adoption in Sri Lanka by offering a single integration that works across all four operators in the country, as stated in the announcement.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Signs GSMA Open Gateway Initiative

GSMA Open Gateway

The GSMA Open Gateway empowers developers globally to create innovative services by accessing network resources. Developed in collaboration with mobile operators worldwide, the framework ensures consistent, interoperable access to mobile networks through the standards-based CAMARA repository, a Linux Foundation project.

According to the statement, this initiative now includes more than 36 mobile operator groups, representing 214 mobile networks and covering 60 percent of mobile connections worldwide.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Iambic Potato :

I have been using Vi since February of this year. Overall, Wi-Fi Calling has been pretty much flawless for me,…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Faraz :

31% ... Still one-third 2G customers. I mean many of them who Airtel is considering data consumers may not be…

Bharti Airtel Reports Q2 Net Profit of Rs 1,341 Crore;…

Faraz :

Wow it is available in Bihar, W.B & Kolkata. Will have to try it out. Can someone share their experience…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Faraz :

Which device ? I have not seen VoNR logo on anyone's phone. Or anyone sharing it's experience.

Reliance Jio Testing 5G VoNR With 5G Core Using 4G…

Cool_Chennai :

Good to see Jio and Airtel is going neck to neck business battle. Also wanted BSNL to start giving competitions…

Reliance Jio Q2 FY24 Results: ARPU, Profit and More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments