Sri Lankan Mobile Operators Commercially Launch Three Open Gateway Network APIs



All four of Sri Lanka's mobile operators - Bharti Airtel Lanka, Dialog Axiata, Hutchison Telecommunications, and SLT-Mobitel - jointly announced the commercial launch of new industry-wide network APIs on a recent Saturday. This initiative is part of the GSMA Open Gateway, designed to help developers and businesses accelerate the growth of digital services and apps.

Also Read: Dialog Axiata Completes First-Ever Voice Over 5G Trial in Sri Lanka









Key API Offerings

The statement revealed that these mobile operators have prioritized and introduced three APIs: One Time Password (OTP) Validation, Device Location, and Carrier Billing. These APIs offer developers and enterprises a standardised way to reach over 21 million Sri Lankans, regardless of their network operator.

Also Read: Slt-Mobitel Selects Netcracker Digital BSS to Unify Billing Platform

Seamless Integration

Through these APIs and the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative, developers have the potential to reach new subscribers beyond Sri Lanka as the Open Gateway Coverage expands. The initial set of APIs is set to revolutionise digital adoption in Sri Lanka by offering a single integration that works across all four operators in the country, as stated in the announcement.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Signs GSMA Open Gateway Initiative

GSMA Open Gateway

The GSMA Open Gateway empowers developers globally to create innovative services by accessing network resources. Developed in collaboration with mobile operators worldwide, the framework ensures consistent, interoperable access to mobile networks through the standards-based CAMARA repository, a Linux Foundation project.

According to the statement, this initiative now includes more than 36 mobile operator groups, representing 214 mobile networks and covering 60 percent of mobile connections worldwide.