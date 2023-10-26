Vi to Showcase Vi AirFiber and More at IMC 2023



The use case demonstration that the telco will do during the IMC 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event will start on October 27, 2023. Vodafone Idea has also confirmed that it will showcase VR Cricket using a VR headset where customers would feel like they have been transported to the cricket stadium.



  • Vodafone Idea has announced that it is partnering with Deloitte India and new-age start-ups to demonstrate consumer use cases at IMC (India Mobile Congress) 2023.
  • he telco also announced that it will be showcasing the Vi AirFiber use case.
  • Airtel and Jio have already launched their respective AirFiber services powered by their 5G networks.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it is partnering with Deloitte India and new-age start-ups to demonstrate consumer use cases at IMC (India Mobile Congress) 2023. The telco also announced that it will be showcasing the Vi AirFiber use case, which according to the name feels like the FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service of Vodafone Idea powered by 5G. Airtel and Jio have already launched their respective AirFiber services powered by their 5G networks. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is yet to launch 5G for consumers in any part of the country.




The use case demonstration that the telco will do during the IMC 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event will start on October 27, 2023. Vodafone Idea has also confirmed that it will showcase VR Cricket using a VR headset where customers would feel like they have been transported to the cricket stadium. How differently Vi will do this will be worth watching because Jio already has a VR headset.

The telco's partnership with Deloitte will be in focus. Vodafone Idea said, "With Deloitte India, Vi is bringing a multifaceted metaverse experience that includes an educational journey into ISRO's history and the Chandrayaan launch, as well as a tribute to the accomplishments of Rakesh Sharma, India's first citizen in space. The solution transforms classroom training to an XR (eXtended Reality) based experience."

With CareGame, Vodafone Idea will also demonstrate the use case of Cloud Gaming to consumers and the media present at the event. Vodafone Idea's booth will be in Hall 5 and the booth number is 5.15.

Without fundraising in sight, all these demonstrations by the telco do not amount to anything as the customers will never be abe to experience them if the telco doesn't roll out 5G.

