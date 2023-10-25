Reliance Jio Partners with Plume to Offer Better Experience to Customers

Reliance Jio has partnered with Plume to offer customers throughout India a great connectivity experience. Plume is a smart home and small business services provider and Jio will leverage the cloud platform built by Plume to meet the digital needs of its customers. Jio hosts all of its infrastructure within India and already uses the cloud to offer services to its customers. JioFiber and Jio AirFiber are two popular services offered by the company. JioFiber already has millions of customers throughout India while Jio AirFiber has just started selling its services.









To ensure that its customers get seamless connectivity services, Jio will now be deploying HomePass and WorkPass provided by Plume. HomePass is focused on the consumers while WorkPass is focused on the small businesses. Partnering with Plume will also see Jio deploying whole-home adaptive Wi-Fi, cyberthreat protection, connected device and application performance optimisation, Wi-Fi motion sensing, advanced parental controls, and more.

Jio will also get access to Plume's Haystack Support and Operations Suite to enable its customer support and operations team to analyse, identify and act faster on performance-related issues, find and isolate the location of network faults, and monitor the overall customer experience.

Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio, "As we continue to expand our portfolio of connected home services, it is critical for Jio to provide our customers the most advanced and secure in-home digital services, delivering the best end-to-end customer experience. With scalable and leading-edge platforms from partners like Plume, Jio will to continue to strengthen and enhance our connected home service offers and experience."

Adrian Fitzgerald, Chief Revenue Officer, Plume, "The partnership with Jio marks a significant global expansion of Plume’s services with a major telecoms force in Asia. Our ability to offer a tailored and highly scalable cloud-based solution to meet the needs of the Indian market will enable Jio to rapidly expand its services offering."