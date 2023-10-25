Five Best Documentaries to Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Disney+ Hotstar, while not the first OTT platform that comes to mind for documentaries, is actually a hidden gem, offering a wide variety of high-quality films on a range of topics.

Highlights

  • Free Solo: A breathtaking film about rock climber Alex Honnold's ascent of El Capitan without ropes or safety gear.
  • The Beatles: Get Back: A behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the Beatles' final album.
  • Pride: The inspiring story of the alliance between LGBTQ+ activists and striking miners in the UK.

Follow Us

Three Best Disney+ Hotstar Documentaries to Watch

Disney+ Hotstar is a hidden gold mine of documentaries, even if it may not be your preferred OTT platform. We present you with a variety of documentaries today, ranging from nature to entertainment, despite the fact that it is well-known for its nature documentaries and a ton of National Geographic films.




Also Read: Six Riveting English Sci-Fi Web Series on Netflix

Explore some of the best in the genre with the help of our expertly selected list.

Free Solo (2018)

The film "Free Solo" chronicles rock climber Alex Honnold's extraordinary quest as he attempts to scale El Capitan, a 3,000-foot vertical granite wall in Yosemite National Park, without the use of ropes or safety gear. Awe-inspiring cinematography, an examination of Honnold's bravery, and a look at the psychology of danger are all combined in this Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi-directed adventure.

The Beatles: Get Back (2021)

"The Beatles: Get Back" offers a unique and personal look inside the compositional process of one of the most well-known bands in history. The film documents the group's last recording sessions for their "Let It Be" album and was put together from hundreds of hours of never-before-seen material. It's an enthralling adventure, directed by Peter Jackson, that highlights the chemistry and camaraderie of the Fab Four.

Also Read: Nine New Family-Friendly Web Series Available for Streaming on OTT

Pride (2021)

The six-episode miniseries "Pride," directed by Matthew Warchus, tells the incredible true tale of the collaboration between LGBTQ+ activists and striking miners in the UK during the 1984 coal miners' strike. The movie emphasizes the power of solidarity and cooperation by showing how two seemingly unrelated communities united to fight for justice, equality, and acceptance. It honors the effectiveness of group activism.

One Strange Rock + Welcome to Earth

One Strange Rock and Welcome to Earth are two awe-inspiring documentaries that explore the fragility and wonder of planet Earth. One Strange Rock takes viewers on a cosmic journey to explore the origins of Earth and the delicate balance of nature that sustains life.

Welcome to Earth takes viewers on a more intimate journey to explore the natural wonders of our planet up close. Both series are visually stunning and feature heartwarming moments and thought-provoking insights. They are a must-watch for anyone who wants to learn more about our planet and its amazing wonders.

Also Read: 11 Latest OTT Releases to Binge-Watch This Weekend

These documentaries offer a diverse range of subjects and storytelling styles, making them worth exploring on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Whether you are a nature enthusiast or looking for compelling human stories, Disney+ Hotstar has something to offer for documentary lovers.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Jio Fiber has far better plans for OTT users.

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

Its a better deal for family home setup, not for bachelors. I already use Android tv stick, which is easily…

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

2g only users can shift to BSNL. it seems airtel deliberately making 2G signals weaker. So 2 Only users can…

Vodafone Idea Q2 FY24 Results: See Key Highlights

Cool_Chennai :

Welcome step by Tata Play fiber. Does Jio, ACT and Airtel fiber provide Wifi 6 ready network to homes and…

Tata Play Fiber to Launch WiFi 6-Ready Broadband Network

DGupta :

Vi revenue is flat. ARPU is also flat (139 to 142). Customer churn has gone up. Total number of customers…

Vodafone Idea Q2 FY24 Results: See Key Highlights

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments