Five Best Documentaries to Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is a hidden gold mine of documentaries, even if it may not be your preferred OTT platform. We present you with a variety of documentaries today, ranging from nature to entertainment, despite the fact that it is well-known for its nature documentaries and a ton of National Geographic films.









Explore some of the best in the genre with the help of our expertly selected list.

Free Solo (2018)

The film "Free Solo" chronicles rock climber Alex Honnold's extraordinary quest as he attempts to scale El Capitan, a 3,000-foot vertical granite wall in Yosemite National Park, without the use of ropes or safety gear. Awe-inspiring cinematography, an examination of Honnold's bravery, and a look at the psychology of danger are all combined in this Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi-directed adventure.

The Beatles: Get Back (2021)

"The Beatles: Get Back" offers a unique and personal look inside the compositional process of one of the most well-known bands in history. The film documents the group's last recording sessions for their "Let It Be" album and was put together from hundreds of hours of never-before-seen material. It's an enthralling adventure, directed by Peter Jackson, that highlights the chemistry and camaraderie of the Fab Four.

Pride (2021)

The six-episode miniseries "Pride," directed by Matthew Warchus, tells the incredible true tale of the collaboration between LGBTQ+ activists and striking miners in the UK during the 1984 coal miners' strike. The movie emphasizes the power of solidarity and cooperation by showing how two seemingly unrelated communities united to fight for justice, equality, and acceptance. It honors the effectiveness of group activism.

One Strange Rock + Welcome to Earth

One Strange Rock and Welcome to Earth are two awe-inspiring documentaries that explore the fragility and wonder of planet Earth. One Strange Rock takes viewers on a cosmic journey to explore the origins of Earth and the delicate balance of nature that sustains life.

Welcome to Earth takes viewers on a more intimate journey to explore the natural wonders of our planet up close. Both series are visually stunning and feature heartwarming moments and thought-provoking insights. They are a must-watch for anyone who wants to learn more about our planet and its amazing wonders.

These documentaries offer a diverse range of subjects and storytelling styles, making them worth exploring on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Whether you are a nature enthusiast or looking for compelling human stories, Disney+ Hotstar has something to offer for documentary lovers.