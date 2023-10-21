11 Latest OTT Releases to Binge-Watch This Weekend



OTT platforms are currently packed with new movies, ranging from adorable romantic comedies to intense action thrillers, providing you with a ton of entertainment. You're in for a treat of interesting films this weekend, whether you're planning a sleepover with your friends or a solo binge. Grab some popcorn, a bottle of soda, and a bunch of chips to indulge in what promises to be a fun movie experience.

Also Read: Exciting New Films Coming to OTT Platforms in October









Here are the 11 OTT releases from today that guarantee a weekend without boredom.

Tatsama Tathbhava

Tatsama Tathbhava, a suspenseful Kannada thriller directed by Vishal Atreya, stars Prajwal Devaraj and Meghana Raj. The story revolves around a woman whose husband abruptly vanishes. With the assistance of a police officer, she experiences horrifying events while searching for her spouse.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Flashback

The lead actors in 'Flashback,' an American horror thriller, include Jemma Moore, Amar Chadha Patel, and Haley Bishop, with Jed Shepherd. The story follows the protagonist as they travel quickly through their own history to avert a tragedy.

OTT platform: Netflix

Dream Girl 2

'Dream Girl 2' is a sequel to the 2019 film of the same name and is one of the most eagerly anticipated OTT releases. In this romantic comedy, the male lead exploits his ability to speak in a feminine voice, causing chaos in his life. Get ready to see Ayushmann Khurrana playing the fictitious persona Pooja this time. Ananya Pandey, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Raaj Shaandilyaa are among the cast members.

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read: Six Riveting English Sci-Fi Web Series on Netflix

Kandasamys: The Baby

Jayan Moodley's comedy 'Kandasamys: The Baby' is a heartwarming film. The cast includes Jailoshini Naidoo, Mishqah Parthiephal, Mariam Bassa, Maeshni Naicker, Madhushan Singh, Koobeshan Naidoo, and Ugan Naidoo. It portrays the journey of two Indian families comically as they work through their differences and comedic mistakes, eventually coming together as a result of their children's growing affection, leading to some sweet moments along the way.

OTT platform: Netflix

Maama Mascheendra

Harshavardhan has created a gripping movie with 'Maama Mascheendra.' Ajay, Mirchi Kiran, Harshavardhan, Ali Reza, Rajiv Kanakala, Mirnalini Ravi, Eesha Rebba, and Shakalaka Shankar also appear in the film. It delves into Parasuram's life, showing how he overcame inhibitions and concerns while undergoing a character-shaping transformation.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Old Dads

The Bill Burr-directed film 'Old Dads' stars Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Katrina Bowden, C. Thomas Howell, Natasha Leggero, and Miles Robbins among a brilliant ensemble. The movie focuses on the comedy-filled journey of three best friends as they face the challenges of fatherhood later in life and contend with contemporary parenting styles and post-1987 cultural changes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read: Must-Watch Programs on Disney Plus Hotstar in October 2023

Sayen: Desert Road

Alexander Witt directed the suspenseful Spanish action thriller 'Desert Road.' Sayen, a wanted woman sought after across the country, enters the Atacama Desert in an effort to exact revenge on Actaeon, a multinational company responsible for her family's tragic death and environmental destruction in Chile. She forms bonds with newfound allies along the way as they work together to bring down Acteon and its director, Máximo Torres.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Other Zoey

Sara Zandieh is the director of the endearing romantic comedy 'The Other Zoey.' The movie features Zoey Miller, a smart computer science student uninterested in romance, and stars Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux, Heather Graham, Andie MacDowell, Patrick Fabian, Jorge López, Amalia Yoo, Mallori Johnson, and Maggie Thurmon. But when Zack, the star football player at the school, experiences amnesia and misidentifies Zoey as his girlfriend, an unexpected romantic adventure is sparked, and everything in her world is delightfully turned upside down.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Campus Beats Season 2

In the second season of 'Campus Beats,' which stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, a Gen Z girl who was initially looking for closure from her past finds unexpected meaning after learning she has a hidden gift for dancing. In a modern dance institution characterized by sharp socioeconomic disparities, she negotiates the intricacies of friendship, love, freedom, and justice as she explores her hidden powers.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Upload Season 3

The third season of the science fiction comedy 'Upload' is set in a future where people close to passing away can be "uploaded" into hotels run by tech companies in virtual reality. Nora, a customer care agent in Brooklyn's opulent 'Lakeview' digital afterlife, communicates with Nathan, a LA programmer who was permanently uploaded into Nora's virtual reality world due to a self-driving car accident.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Watch These 5 Shows and Movies Like Squid Game Before Season 2 Arrives

Doona

The Korean romantic comedy-drama series 'Doona' is based on a webtoon of the same name. The main character is a college student who discovers that he is living with a former K-pop idol. The series, developed by Lee Jung-hyo and Jang Yu-ha, features Suzy, Yang Se-jong, Ha Young, Park Se-wan, and others in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Netflix