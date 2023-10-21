Airtel Surpasses 2.1 Million Unique 5G Customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh



Bharti Airtel has extended 5G coverage to 81 districts in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, enabling 2.1 million Airtel customers to experience the power of 5G. Airtel announced that within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services, it has reached this milestone of 5G customers on its network, with the service now available across all the districts in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

5G Expansion Milestones

Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in the country, as reported by TelecomTalk. Regarding the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circle, Airtel has stated that it has extensively rolled out its network, making its services available in all districts within the circle.

Network Reach in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

From the majestic temple town of Khajuraho to Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, to the architecturally rich city of Gwalior to the remote village of Sukma in Chhattisgarh, Airtel said it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout. Furthermore, Airtel has also extended its 5G digital superhighway to include Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, along with the famous 56 DUKAN.

Airtel's Commitment to 5G

Bharti Airtel stated, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 2.1 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 81 districts."

Other Recent Milestones

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel recently announced that it has surpassed 2.7 million customers in Rajasthan, with 5G coverage extending to 50 districts of the state. Additionally, it has surpassed over 3 million customers who can now enjoy 5G in Telangana, with coverage extending to 33 districts of the state.