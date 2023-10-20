Airtel Xstream Play Crosses 5 Million Paid Subscriber Milestone Mark

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel Xstream Play has surpassed the 5 million paid subscriber mark, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing OTT aggregator in the country. The platform offers a diverse range of content from over 20 partners, including series, movies, and sporting events.

Highlights

  • Airtel Xstream Play achieves 5 million paid subscribers.
  • Access over 40,000 movie titles and shows from 20 content partners for a minimum recharge of Rs 148.
  • User interests reveal a strong focus on series, movies, and sporting content, reshaping viewing patterns.

Follow Us

Airtel Xstream Play Crosses 5 Million Paid Subscriber Milestone Mark
Bharti Airtel announced today that its video streaming service, Airtel Xstream Play, has crossed the five million paid subscriber milestone in October and continues to be the fastest-growing OTT aggregator in the country. Launched in February 2022, Airtel Xstream Premium, in an industry-first, aggregates content from multiple leading video apps with a single login, search, and subscription. Back in February, Airtel Xstream Premium celebrated its one-year journey, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream AirFiber Also Comes With OTT Benefits: Check Details




Airtel Xstream Play OTT Content

According to the official release, Airtel Xstream Play offers India's largest bouquet of OTT content aggregated on a single app. Customers have access to premium content from partners such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, ManoramaMax, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, Playflix, etc. and can watch over 40,000 movie titles and shows from 20 content partners on the Airtel Xstream app with a minimum recharge of Rs 148.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Xstream App Benefit Detailed

Airtel Rs 148 Recharge

The Airtel Rs 148 recharge comes bundled with 15GB of high-speed data, having the same validity as the base pack. Additionally, it provides access to over 15+ OTT channels and 10,000+ movies and series, all valid for 28 days, according to the Airtel Xstream Play App.

Commenting on the milestone, Airtel Digital, said, "Although India has 40+ OTT apps and a wide selection of premium video content, discovering and paying for this content is challenging. Airtel Xstream Play helps to bring together the largest selection of premium OTT apps under one app and one price. We recently added Alt Balaji, Fancode and Playflix bringing us still closer to our ambition of having the widest selection of premium content and twenty million subscribers."

Also Read: Airtel Xstream Premium App Completes One Year Journey as It Redefined OTT Bundling

User Interests

Bharti Airtel also reported user interest statistics related to watching patterns on the app. In its release, Airtel highlighted that a wide variety of series, movies, and sporting content has garnered heavy user interest on the platform lately. Forty-seven percent of the time spent on the platform was dedicated to series, while movies came a close second with a 37 percent share, led by regional blockbusters. Sporting content also emerged as a favourite among users.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Saket :

this redcap with release 17 will change future of airtel and bharat in next 2 years.

Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

ravjot singh kalra :

Tariff Hike Coming Soon

Jio and Airtel May Need to Cough Up to Rs…

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

I don't think Vi or Airtel would close their 2G networks even by 2025.

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments