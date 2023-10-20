

Bharti Airtel announced today that its video streaming service, Airtel Xstream Play, has crossed the five million paid subscriber milestone in October and continues to be the fastest-growing OTT aggregator in the country. Launched in February 2022, Airtel Xstream Premium, in an industry-first, aggregates content from multiple leading video apps with a single login, search, and subscription. Back in February, Airtel Xstream Premium celebrated its one-year journey, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Airtel Xstream Play OTT Content

According to the official release, Airtel Xstream Play offers India's largest bouquet of OTT content aggregated on a single app. Customers have access to premium content from partners such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, ManoramaMax, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, Playflix, etc. and can watch over 40,000 movie titles and shows from 20 content partners on the Airtel Xstream app with a minimum recharge of Rs 148.

Airtel Rs 148 Recharge

The Airtel Rs 148 recharge comes bundled with 15GB of high-speed data, having the same validity as the base pack. Additionally, it provides access to over 15+ OTT channels and 10,000+ movies and series, all valid for 28 days, according to the Airtel Xstream Play App.

Commenting on the milestone, Airtel Digital, said, "Although India has 40+ OTT apps and a wide selection of premium video content, discovering and paying for this content is challenging. Airtel Xstream Play helps to bring together the largest selection of premium OTT apps under one app and one price. We recently added Alt Balaji, Fancode and Playflix bringing us still closer to our ambition of having the widest selection of premium content and twenty million subscribers."

User Interests

Bharti Airtel also reported user interest statistics related to watching patterns on the app. In its release, Airtel highlighted that a wide variety of series, movies, and sporting content has garnered heavy user interest on the platform lately. Forty-seven percent of the time spent on the platform was dedicated to series, while movies came a close second with a 37 percent share, led by regional blockbusters. Sporting content also emerged as a favourite among users.