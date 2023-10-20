Airtel 5G Plus Surpasses 2.7 Million Unique Customers in Rajasthan, Now Covers All Districts



Bharti Airtel has announced that it now has over 2.7 million unique 5G customers on its network in Rajasthan. Airtel has also stated that its 5G Airtel Plus service is available across all the districts in the state within just 12 months of the service launch.

Airtel 5G Plus Network

As previously reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel's 5G service is now available in all districts and union territories across India. Airtel made this announcement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the 5G launch in India. Specifically regarding Rajasthan, Airtel said it has extensively expanded its network to provide services in all districts of the state.

Customer-Centric Approach

Commenting on this milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting the lives of our customers. We thank all our 2.7 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 50 districts."

Extensive Airtel 5G Coverage in Rajasthan

From the bustling Bapu Bazaar in Jaipur, the border district of Jaisalmer, the majestic Khimsar Fort nestled among the sand dunes, to the quaint desert town of Barmer near the Thar Desert, Airtel has stated that it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout.

Furthermore, Airtel has expanded its 5G Plus services to the hill station of Mount Abu and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, connecting these locations to the digital superhighway.