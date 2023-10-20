Airtel 5G Plus Surpasses 2.7 Million Unique Customers in Rajasthan, Now Covers All Districts

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel 5G Plus has surpassed 2.7 million unique customers in Rajasthan within just 1 year of its launch. The company has also announced that its 5G service is now available across all districts in the state.

Highlights

  • Airtel has over 2.7 million unique 5G customers on its network in Rajasthan.
  • Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts in Rajasthan.
  • Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation, demonstrating the transformative power of 5G through a range of compelling use cases.

Follow Us

Airtel 5G Plus Surpasses 2.7 Million Unique Customers in Rajasthan, Now Covers All Districts
Bharti Airtel has announced that it now has over 2.7 million unique 5G customers on its network in Rajasthan. Airtel has also stated that its 5G Airtel Plus service is available across all the districts in the state within just 12 months of the service launch.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Crosses 3 Million Customers, Covering 33 Districts in Telangana




Airtel 5G Plus Network

As previously reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel's 5G service is now available in all districts and union territories across India. Airtel made this announcement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the 5G launch in India. Specifically regarding Rajasthan, Airtel said it has extensively expanded its network to provide services in all districts of the state.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts in India

Customer-Centric Approach

Commenting on this milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting the lives of our customers. We thank all our 2.7 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 50 districts."

Also Read: Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

Extensive Airtel 5G Coverage in Rajasthan

From the bustling Bapu Bazaar in Jaipur, the border district of Jaisalmer, the majestic Khimsar Fort nestled among the sand dunes, to the quaint desert town of Barmer near the Thar Desert, Airtel has stated that it continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout.

Furthermore, Airtel has expanded its 5G Plus services to the hill station of Mount Abu and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, connecting these locations to the digital superhighway.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Saket :

this redcap with release 17 will change future of airtel and bharat in next 2 years.

Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

ravjot singh kalra :

Tariff Hike Coming Soon

Jio and Airtel May Need to Cough Up to Rs…

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

I don't think Vi or Airtel would close their 2G networks even by 2025.

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments