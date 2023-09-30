Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts in India



Bharti Airtel today announced that it has surpassed 50 million unique 5G customers on its network. Airtel was the first to launch 5G services in India on October 1st, 2022, with the Airtel 5G Plus network first going live in eight cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. As tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of 5G services in India, Airtel has announced that its 5G growth streak continues, along with the 5G user milestone.

Nationwide Network Expansion

Airtel announced that it has reached this milestone within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel said that Airtel 5G Plus is available across all 28 states and 8 union territories, making it one of the fastest rollouts in the country. The company has taken initiatives to launch 5G services in many tourist destinations and is also the first to launch 5G service to customers across Kochi's water metro stations.

From the scenic Balia in Bihar to the historic Cuttack in Odisha, the smallest Ramgarh district in Jharkhand to Bishnoi, a land for wildlife lovers in Rajasthan, from the serene Serai of Kerala to the marshy villages of Kashmir, Airtel said its customers are now on the digital superhighway and are enjoying blazing fast speeds on its 5G network.

First Million Unique Customer Milestone

Airtel announced its first one million unique 5G customer milestone on its network in November 2022. The company achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch. Airtel was the first company to announce unique 5G users on its network in India and has announced unique user milestones in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, and across India.

Airtel 5G Initiatives

Airtel was also the first to launch 5G Reality Check for its users in Chennai. The company also asked its users to experience its 5G network while on the go in Hyderabad with the Airtel 5G Plus network accessible across all the key connecting key locations and transport hubs, including the Metro Rail, railway stations, and the bus terminal. Airtel has specially called for experiencing ultrafast connectivity on the go with Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel 5G Plus can be used on all 5G-compatible devices and is available in over 5,000 cities and towns as of August, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We are thrilled at the speed of adoption of 5G by millions of our customers and we are reaching this milestone earlier than planned. This marks a big expansion of Airtel's 5G coverage, going from 1 million in October of 2022 to 50 million in just 12 months of the launch. The expansion continues at full speed, and we will continue to rapidly multiply as we work towards nationwide coverage and enable all our customers to enter the 5G age."

Airtel 5G Plus Across All Districts in India

Airtel also announced that Airtel 5G Plus services are available across all districts in the country, with the exception of districts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, and the islands of Lakshadweep, which are connected through Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT).

Airtel Xstream AirFiber - India's First FWA Service

Airtel in August also launched Airtel Xstream AirFiber, India's first Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offering powered by Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is the only plug-and-play service available in India and is intended to offer internet to consumers in fiber-dark areas. The device is built with in-built Wi-Fi 6 technology that will offer wide indoor coverage and can simultaneously connect up to 64 devices.