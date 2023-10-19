Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson

Reported by Srikapardhi

Airtel has successfully tested Ericsson's pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on its 5G network. RedCap is a new RAN software solution that enables new 5G use cases and more connections from devices such as smartwatches, wearables, and industrial sensors.

Highlights

  • Airtel's RedCap testing is the first implementation and validation of the technology in India.
  • RedCap is tailored for use cases that aren't optimally served by existing New Radio specifications.
  • RedCap will unlock new possibilities for Airtel, enabling diverse use cases and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Airtel Tests RedCap Technology on Its 5G Network With Ericsson
Bharti Airtel today announced the successful testing of Ericsson's pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on Airtel's 5G network, using the 5G RedCap test module from Qualcomm. Airtel stated that this testing on a 5G TDD network marks the first implementation and validation of RedCap Technology in India.

Also Read: BT Group Successfully Trials 5G RedCap Technology




Bharti Airtel's RedCap Test

Airtel explained that Ericsson RedCap is a new Radio Access Network (RAN) software solution that paves the way for fresh 5G use cases and enables more number of 5G connections from devices such as smartwatches, wearables, industrial sensors, and AR/VR devices.

As the next evolution in 5G technology, RedCap is tailored for use cases that aren't optimally served by existing New Radio (NR) specifications. RedCap delivers comparable data rates while enhancing latency, device energy efficiency, and spectrum efficiency. It also provides support for enhanced positioning and network slicing.

Also Read: Ericsson Introduces RedCap: New Solution for Enhanced 5G Connectivity and Extended Battery Life

Commenting on the testing, Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, stated, "At Airtel, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of technological innovation to enhance the customer experience. The successful testing of RedCap technology on our network will enable the adoption of futuristic IoT broadband for devices, including wearables and industrial sensors, in a cost and energy-efficient manner. RedCap's versatility will further our innovation agenda, introducing new applications for consumers, industries, and enterprises."

Also Read: Ericsson and MediaTek Test RedCap Interoperability for 5G SA

Unlocking New Use Cases with RedCap

RedCap will unlock new possibilities for Airtel, enabling diverse use cases that may not always demand the high-performance capabilities of current 5G technology. For Bharti Airtel, RedCap can also enhance operational efficiencies with optimised cost structures, expediting the industry 4.0 transformation through 5G private networks.

Recent Comments

Saket :

this redcap with release 17 will change future of airtel and bharat in next 2 years.

