Orange Launches New Transatlantic Submarine Cable, AMITIE

Orange has launched a new transatlantic submarine cable called AMITIE, which will offer high-performance and secure connectivity between Europe and the United States.

Highlights

  • AMITIE is a 6,800 kilometre cable with 16 fibre pairs and a maximum capacity of 400 Tbps.
  • AMITIE connects Lynn, near Boston, Massachusetts, Le Porge, near Bordeaux, France, and Bude, England.
  • AMITIE will complement the Dunant cable, which was launched in January 2021, offering a fully secure solution for global Internet connectivity.

Global telecommunications operator Orange has announced the launch of a new transatlantic submarine cable called AMITIE. The cable is 6,800 kilometres long and has 16 fibre pairs, with a maximum capacity of 400 terabits per second (Tbps). According to Orange, AMITIE establishes connectivity between Lynn, near Boston, Massachusetts (USA), Le Porge, near Bordeaux, France, and Bude, England.

Orange said it took four years of work between the two continents and the completion of validations marks the cable ready for service, offering a fully secure solution.




AMITIE: Transatlantic Connectivity

AMITIE is noted to be a high-performance and robust solution on the transatlantic route. It will complement the other mega-cable, Dunant, which was launched in January 2021, offering a fully secure solution for global Internet connectivity.

Orange said it will now benefit from two pairs of optical fibres on this new system, strengthening transatlantic connectivity. As digital usage, especially by content providers, continues to surge, the North America/Europe route stands out as one of the most densely connected routes in the world. AMITIE will address this increasing demand and deliver a high-quality experience to customers.

AMITIE and Dunant: A Dual Network Strategy

The Dunant and AMITIE cables follow separate routes, eliminating the risk of traffic interruption. They offer respective latencies of 38ms (Ashburn - Paris) for Dunant and 34ms (Bordeaux - New York) for AMITIE.

The official release highlighted that these two mega cables have been designed to keep pace with future generations of optical transmission technologies, ensuring they can maintain high-performance levels for the next 20 years.

Sustainability

In addition to its technical capabilities, AMITIE is also an environmentally friendly project. Orange has stated that, from the study phase to its construction, the cable incorporated the highest standards of environmental protection. The selection of the landing site and infrastructure was made to avoid the most sensitive areas while utilising the least invasive technologies.

High-Performance International Connectivity

Furthermore, Orange has noted that by deploying the latest optical fibre and transmission technologies, the energy cost per transported megabit is significantly reduced.

"Thanks to the combination of these two mega submarine cables: AMITIE and Dunant, Orange puts France at the heart of intercontinental exchanges, between Europe and the United States, as well as to Asia and Africa, by offering high-performance, fully secure international connectivity to its wholesale and enterprise customers," stated Orange.

