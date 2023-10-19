DNB, TM and ZTE Collaborate for 5G mmWave Trial on Standalone 5G Core



Malaysia's Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), TM, and ZTE Corporation (ZTE) have formed a strategic alliance to collaborate on a 5G live trial, which the partners claim to be the 'world's fastest,' which will deliver speeds of up to 28 Gbps. According to the joint press release, this technology will reshape Malaysia's digital landscape and establish a new global standard in wireless communication.

Expanding 5G Capabilities: A New Frontier

This trial represents an expansion of DNB's commitment to advancing 5G capabilities in Malaysia. The partnership will leverage TM's network infrastructure and digital expertise, along with ZTE's mmWave active antenna unit and chipset technology, to deliver Malaysia's first Standalone 5G Core, complemented by an adaptable next-generation transport network.

DNB stated, "We are thrilled to be part of this strategic collaboration with TM, MMU (Multimedia University) and ZTE on the world's fastest 5G live trial. Connectivity is a vital component of the digital economy; and 5G, with its high throughput and low latency, paves the way for Malaysia to achieve its digital aspirations."

"The use of mmWave spectrum in DNB's 5G wholesale network further augments this by giving a 5.5G experience, which is a launchpad to 6G. The combination of our spectrum with TM's SA core opens up exciting possibilities in the enterprise space, especially in the deployment of 5G private networks."

Solidifying Malaysia's mmWave Position

According to the companies involved, this milestone is said to solidify Malaysia's position in mmWave technology. The partnership aims to boost productivity and operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and generate higher demand across all sectors.

Furthermore, the partnership will also improve rapid Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections to provide high-quality services, video streaming, lag-free online gaming, and immersive virtual and augmented reality applications.