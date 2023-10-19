DNB, TM and ZTE Collaborate for 5G mmWave Trial on Standalone 5G Core

Malaysia has launched the world's fastest 5G live trial, which will deliver speeds of up to 28 Gbps. This technology is said to reshape Malaysia's digital landscape and set a new global standard in wireless communication.

Highlights

  • The live trial is a collaboration between Digital Nasional Berhad, Telekom Malaysia, and ZTE Corporation.
  • The trial leverages TM's network infrastructure and digital expertise, along with ZTE's mmWave technology.
  • The live trial will deliver speeds of up to 28 Gbps, which is significantly faster than current 5G networks.

Malaysia's Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), TM, and ZTE Corporation (ZTE) have formed a strategic alliance to collaborate on a 5G live trial, which the partners claim to be the 'world's fastest,' which will deliver speeds of up to 28 Gbps. According to the joint press release, this technology will reshape Malaysia's digital landscape and establish a new global standard in wireless communication.

Also Read: Malaysia’s 5G Task Force Reaches Agreement on DNB Equity Participation and 5G Access




Expanding 5G Capabilities: A New Frontier

This trial represents an expansion of DNB's commitment to advancing 5G capabilities in Malaysia. The partnership will leverage TM's network infrastructure and digital expertise, along with ZTE's mmWave active antenna unit and chipset technology, to deliver Malaysia's first Standalone 5G Core, complemented by an adaptable next-generation transport network.

Also Read: Ericsson and DNB Malaysia Successfully Test RedCap on 5G Network With MediaTek

DNB stated, "We are thrilled to be part of this strategic collaboration with TM, MMU (Multimedia University) and ZTE on the world's fastest 5G live trial. Connectivity is a vital component of the digital economy; and 5G, with its high throughput and low latency, paves the way for Malaysia to achieve its digital aspirations."

"The use of mmWave spectrum in DNB's 5G wholesale network further augments this by giving a 5.5G experience, which is a launchpad to 6G. The combination of our spectrum with TM's SA core opens up exciting possibilities in the enterprise space, especially in the deployment of 5G private networks."

Also Read: Maxis Launches 5G Services After Shareholder Approval of DNB Access Agreement

Solidifying Malaysia's mmWave Position

According to the companies involved, this milestone is said to solidify Malaysia's position in mmWave technology. The partnership aims to boost productivity and operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and generate higher demand across all sectors.

Furthermore, the partnership will also improve rapid Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections to provide high-quality services, video streaming, lag-free online gaming, and immersive virtual and augmented reality applications.

