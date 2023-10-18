Airtel 5G Plus Crosses 3 Million Customers, Covering 33 Districts in Telangana

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel has announced that its Airtel 5G Plus service is now available in all the districts of Telangana and has over 3 million unique customers in the state. The company has been rapidly expanding its 5G network and has connected key locations and transport hubs in Hyderabad.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel reaches 3 million 5G customers in Telangana.
  • Airtel's 5G coverage in historic and remote locations.
  • Airtel has been rapidly expanding its 5G network and has connected key locations and transport hubs in Hyderabad.

Follow Us

Airtel 5G Plus Crosses 3 Million Customers, Covering 33 Districts in Telangana
Bharti Airtel announced today that it has over 3 million unique 5G customers in Telangana. Airtel also revealed that its Airtel 5G Plus service is now available in all the districts of the state, just 12 months after the initial launch. As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel had announced reaching 2 million users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana back in May.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts in India




Airtel 5G Availability

Airtel's 5G service is already available throughout all the districts and union territories in India. The company said it has extensively expanded its network, ensuring its services are accessible in every district of Telangana as well.

Airtel 5G in Telangana

Airtel stated that from the historic monuments of Golconda and Charminar to the revered temple town of Warangal, and even to the world's largest masonry dam at Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district, as well as the remote village of Anjanapuram, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Services See Rapid Adoption, Reaches 2 Million Users in AP and Telangana

Airtel Network Expansion

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel stated, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting the lives of our customers. We thank all our 3 million customers for embracing the Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritizing cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 33 districts."

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus: Our On The Go 5G Experience in Hyderabad

Airtel 5G Plus in Hyderabad

Airtel further announced that it has also connected Gachibowli and HITEC City in Hyderabad, along with the famous Laad Bazaar, to the digital superhighway. In December 2022, Airtel had introduced ultrafast connectivity for Hyderabadis with the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in the city, connecting key locations and transport hubs, including the Metro Rail, railway stations, and the bus terminal.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Only 5G FWA Service in India With a Unique Advantage

Airtel Xstream AirFiber

Additionally, Airtel recently launched the Airtel Xstream AirFiber service in Delhi and Mumbai to provide wireless broadband services to customers in areas with dark fibre. You can find more information about it in the linked story above.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

ravjot singh kalra :

Tariff Hike Coming Soon

Jio and Airtel May Need to Cough Up to Rs…

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

I don't think Vi or Airtel would close their 2G networks even by 2025.

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

I remember how in 2020 we were discussing that Airtel and Vi will close 2G network by now and move…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments