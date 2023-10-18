Airtel 5G Plus Crosses 3 Million Customers, Covering 33 Districts in Telangana



Bharti Airtel announced today that it has over 3 million unique 5G customers in Telangana. Airtel also revealed that its Airtel 5G Plus service is now available in all the districts of the state, just 12 months after the initial launch. As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel had announced reaching 2 million users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana back in May.

Airtel 5G Availability

Airtel's 5G service is already available throughout all the districts and union territories in India. The company said it has extensively expanded its network, ensuring its services are accessible in every district of Telangana as well.

Airtel 5G in Telangana

Airtel stated that from the historic monuments of Golconda and Charminar to the revered temple town of Warangal, and even to the world's largest masonry dam at Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district, as well as the remote village of Anjanapuram, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout.

Airtel Network Expansion

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel stated, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting the lives of our customers. We thank all our 3 million customers for embracing the Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritizing cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 33 districts."

Airtel 5G Plus in Hyderabad

Airtel further announced that it has also connected Gachibowli and HITEC City in Hyderabad, along with the famous Laad Bazaar, to the digital superhighway. In December 2022, Airtel had introduced ultrafast connectivity for Hyderabadis with the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in the city, connecting key locations and transport hubs, including the Metro Rail, railway stations, and the bus terminal.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber

Additionally, Airtel recently launched the Airtel Xstream AirFiber service in Delhi and Mumbai to provide wireless broadband services to customers in areas with dark fibre. You can find more information about it in the linked story above.