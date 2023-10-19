Jio Netflix Prepaid Plans: What You Should Know

Reliance Jio has a total of two Netflix prepaid plans. While there are postpaid plans as well with which you can get Netflix from Jio, today, we will only be talking about the prepaid plans that come with it. These are not new plans and have been in the market for quite some time. They cost Rs 1099 and Rs 1499 only. What every user must understand about these plans is that they offer different kinds of Netflix subscriptions. Here are all the details that you should know.









Reliance Jio Netflix Prepaid Plans, What's Different About the Two?

It is not just the amount of daily data that you get with both the Rs 1099 and Rs 1499 plans from Jio that is different, in fact, the Netflix subscription bundled is also different.

The Rs 1099 plan from Jio comes with Netflix Mobile, while the Rs 1499 plan comes with Netflix Basic. There are also some common factors in these plans. Both plans come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 84 days of service validity. The Rs 1099 plan comes with 2GB of daily data while the Rs 1499 plan comes with 3GB of daily data.

One more thing that's common with these plans is that they come with an unlimited 5G data offer. If you are under the 5G coverage of Reliance Jio, you will be able to get truly unlimited 5G data. Also, both plans come with JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscriptions. Note that it is not a JioCinema Premium subscription that is offered with the plan. If you want that, you will have to purchase it separately.

Both plans are available for users on the website of Reliance Jio or the official app MyJio. You can also recharge with these plans via third-party mobile recharge platforms.