Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs 328

On the first day of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Reliance Jio has brought 7 new prepaid plans for consumers. These seven plans come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar and are now available for users to recharge with. Reliance Jio's Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans start at Rs 328 and range up to Rs 3178. This means that there is something for everyone. You can recharge with these plans to stream the Cricket World Cup 2023 directly on your mobile, TV, laptop or tablet. Here, we will detail all the plans so that you can make an informed decision.









Reliance Jio New Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans

The seven plans introduced by Jio cost Rs 328, Rs 331, Rs 388, Rs 598, Rs 758, Rs 808, and Rs 3178. Below we have detailed all the plans. Note that all the plans in this list come with unlimited 5G data offer.

Jio Rs 328 Plan - Users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days with this plan. The additional benefits are JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (90 days).

Jio Rs 331 Plan - The Rs 331 plan from Jio comes with 40GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 30 days. The additional benefits are JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (90 days).

Jio Rs 388 Plan - The Rs 388 plan from Jio carries a validity of 28 days and offers consumers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Users recharging with this plan will get JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (90 days).

Jio Rs 598 Plan - The Rs 598 plan is almost similar to the Rs 388 plan. With the Rs 388 plan from Jio, users get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. The additional benefits are JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (1 year).

Jio Rs 758 Plan - The Rs 758 plan from Jio comes with 84 days of service validity, 1.5GB of daily data, truly unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Additional benefits include JioCloud, JioCinema, JioTV, and Disney+ Hotstar (90 days).

Jio Rs 808 Plan - The Rs 808 plan from Jio comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan carries a service validity of 84 days. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and Disney+ Hotstar (90 days).

Jio Rs 3178 Plan - The Rs 3178 plan from Jio is a new yearly validity plan that comes with 365 days of service validity, 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of this plan are JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and Disney+ Hotstar for one year.