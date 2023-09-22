New Jio Users Get Rs 399 Plan Free for 6 Months with iPhone 15

The Rs 399 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. Jio users are also credited benefits such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

  • Reliance Jio is offering new customers the Rs 399 plan free for six months on the purchase of an iPhone 15.
  • Note that the iPhone 15 will have to be purchased from the official Reliance Retail Stores, Reliance Digital online, or JioMart.
  • This is a great benefit for anyone who is looking to get a new iPhone 15.

Reliance Jio is offering new customers the Rs 399 plan free for six months on the purchase of an iPhone 15. This totals to a benefit of Rs 2,394. Note that the iPhone 15 will have to be purchased from the official Reliance Retail Stores, Reliance Digital online, or JioMart. This is a great benefit for anyone who is looking to get a new iPhone 15. It would essentially save them from spending money on mobile recharges for up to 6 months. The iPhone 15 is already available in the market from today, i.e., September 22, 2023. You can purchase it from the official channels of Reliance Retail.




Note that this offer is applicable for new prepaid activations on plans Rs 149 and above. If you are a non-Jio customer, you can either port-to Jio or just purchase a new Jio SIM. The complimentary offer from Jio will be credited to the account of the user within 72 hours as soon as they insert their Jio SIM in a new iPhone 15 device.

Customers who are eligible will be notified through SMS/e-mail once the iPhone 15 offer is credited to their Jio number. Note that the complimentary plan will only work with the iPhone 15 devices. It means that after activation and redeeming the benefit, you can't change your phone if you want to continue consuming the benefits.

The Rs 399 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. Jio users are also credited benefits such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. This plan is also eligible for the unlimited 5G data offer from Reliance Jio. This means that if you are under the 5G coverage of Reliance Jio, you will be able to consume unlimited 5G data at no extra cost.

