Sweden Concludes Multi-Band Spectrum Auction, Raising SEK 4.23 Billion

The Swedish telecoms regulator, PTS, has concluded the auction for frequencies in the 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz bands. The auction, which began on September 19, ended after three days and 26 clock rounds, raising just over SEK 4.23 billion. PTS highlighted that the distribution of spectrum holdings sets the stage for healthy competition among end consumers.









Also Read: Telenor Sweden Launches New Private 5G Network Services

Telia Sverige, 3 Sweden (Hi3G Access), and Net4Mobility (Telenor Sweden and Tele2 Sweden) have all secured licenses in the auction, and the placement stage has been finalised. With the auction now closed, the spectrum results have been announced. Here are the details:

Telia Sweden (Telia Sverige)

Telia Sweden has acquired 2x15 MHz in the 900 MHz band, 2x20 MHz in the 2.1 GHz band, and 2x30 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band, with auction proceeds totalling SEK 1.55 billion. The spectrum acquired by Telia Sweden has already been reported in an earlier story by TelecomTalk, with a link provided below.

Also Read: Telia Sweden Secures Spectrum in 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz Bands for 4G, 5G Services

Hi3G Access (tre Sverige)

Hi3G Access (tre Sverige) secured 2x10 MHz in the 900 MHz band, 2x20 MHz in the 2.1 GHz band, and 2x10 MHz (FDD) plus 1x10 MHz (TDD) in the 2.6 GHz band, with auction proceeds totalling SEK 1.21 billion.

Also Read: Tele2 Introduces Sweden’s First Broadband Connection Guarantee With Wireless Backup

Net4Mobility

Net4Mobility obtained 2x10 MHz in the 900 MHz band, 2x20 MHz in the 2.1 GHz band, and 2x30 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band, with auction proceeds totalling SEK 1.47 billion. Net4Mobility is a joint venture between Telenor Sweden and Tele2 Sweden, established to build, own, and operate a nationwide mobile network.

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) said it will make all final decisions on the assignment of licenses in the coming days.