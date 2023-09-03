Tele2 Introduces Sweden’s First Broadband Connection Guarantee With Wireless Backup

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Tele2 introduces the Broadband Connection Guarantee service, a first in Sweden, ensuring uninterrupted internet for Tele2 users.

Highlights

  • Tele2 guarantees ensures continuous broadband access.
  • The system seamlessly switches to mobile during disruptions, offering uninterrupted service.
  • The connection guarantee is available for all broadband subscribers.

Follow Us

tele2 introduces sweden first broadband connection guarantee
Swedish telecommunications service provider Tele2 said it has become the first operator in Sweden to introduce a connection guarantee for its broadband services. According to Tele2, the "Connection Guarantee" service aims to ensure that Tele2 customers have a stable and uninterrupted internet connection, even in the event of disturbances or issues with their fixed broadband.

Also Read: Tele2 Sweden Expands 5G Coverage to Over 1.2 Million Residents




Background Survey

On Thursday, Tele2 reported that, according to a survey, over 62 percent of the respondents had experienced disruptions in their fixed broadband service in the past year, resulting in frustration and inconvenience to over a third of these individuals. Notably, the survey revealed that the loss of a broadband connection ranked second on the list of worst everyday situations that consumers could imagine.

Connection Guarantee

Tele2 said it is addressing this issue by offering a connection guarantee to customers who sign up for its broadband services. This guarantee ensures that the customer's router remains connected to the internet, regardless of any disruptions with Wireless Backup solution.

Tele2 acknowledged that being connected to the internet has become an essential part of people's lives, for activities such as watching TV series, playing online games, paying bills, and communicating with others.

Also Read: Telia Expands 5G Network, Covering 73 Percent of Sweden’s Population

Tele2 Solution

Tele2 said it provides a solution by including a USB dongle and a SIM card with broadband packages 500, 600, 1000, and 1200. Customers insert the SIM card into the USB dongle (stick), which is then placed in the router.

In the event of a temporary issue with the fixed broadband service, the router automatically switches to the mobile network, ensuring that the wireless connection remains uninterrupted.

Tele2 added that the service will be available for purchase as an add-on to all broadband subscriptions for SEK 149 per month in the future.

Also Read: altafiber Secures USD 600 Million for Fiber Network Expansion in Multiple US States

Flexibility

Tele2 also stated that if the broadband issue is related to a power outage, customers can remove the USB dongle from the router and plug it into a laptop. The dongle does not require any drivers and works on both PCs and Macs.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL - MTNL will be stuck in legal processes for long and won't be able to roll out 4G in…

BSNL, MTNL Sign MoU to Optimise Operations

Rupesh :

The stock price of Vi risen up only because of rumors of something big and positive happening. It started gaining…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Rupesh :

Accept it or not but these things just shows incapability of whole system in India which isn't even effective to…

India's Telecom Department Gets Stricter About SIM Issue Process

Faraz :

I expect Vodafone to announce something as share price went above Rs.10 that is higher than what government bought equity…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Faraz :

What kind of CA did they use.. 100 MHz * 4 (4CA) or 160 + 160 + 80 MHz (3CA)…

Etisalat by e& Achieves Record 10 Gbps Speeds on 6…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments