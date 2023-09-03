Tele2 Introduces Sweden’s First Broadband Connection Guarantee With Wireless Backup



Swedish telecommunications service provider Tele2 said it has become the first operator in Sweden to introduce a connection guarantee for its broadband services. According to Tele2, the "Connection Guarantee" service aims to ensure that Tele2 customers have a stable and uninterrupted internet connection, even in the event of disturbances or issues with their fixed broadband.

Background Survey

On Thursday, Tele2 reported that, according to a survey, over 62 percent of the respondents had experienced disruptions in their fixed broadband service in the past year, resulting in frustration and inconvenience to over a third of these individuals. Notably, the survey revealed that the loss of a broadband connection ranked second on the list of worst everyday situations that consumers could imagine.

Connection Guarantee

Tele2 said it is addressing this issue by offering a connection guarantee to customers who sign up for its broadband services. This guarantee ensures that the customer's router remains connected to the internet, regardless of any disruptions with Wireless Backup solution.

Tele2 acknowledged that being connected to the internet has become an essential part of people's lives, for activities such as watching TV series, playing online games, paying bills, and communicating with others.

Tele2 Solution

Tele2 said it provides a solution by including a USB dongle and a SIM card with broadband packages 500, 600, 1000, and 1200. Customers insert the SIM card into the USB dongle (stick), which is then placed in the router.

In the event of a temporary issue with the fixed broadband service, the router automatically switches to the mobile network, ensuring that the wireless connection remains uninterrupted.

Tele2 added that the service will be available for purchase as an add-on to all broadband subscriptions for SEK 149 per month in the future.

Flexibility

Tele2 also stated that if the broadband issue is related to a power outage, customers can remove the USB dongle from the router and plug it into a laptop. The dongle does not require any drivers and works on both PCs and Macs.