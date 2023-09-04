Airtel is Offering Netflix with its Broadband Plans, Get Details

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom company in India is offering its broadband plans to customers with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Netflix. Airtel has a wide presence when it comes to offering fiber broadband services in the country. The telco offers its fiber broadband services under Airtel Xstream Fiber. The company has been adding wireline customers for the last several quarters. Now, you can get Netflix with two plans from Airtel Xstream Fiber. You won't get it with affordable plans, of course. You will have to pay a premium price to get plans that bundle Netflix for free. Let's see the plans in detail.









Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 1498 Plan

The Rs 1498 plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber comes with up to 300 Mbps of speed. This plan also offers 3.3TB of monthly data to users. There are multiple additional benefits bundled for the customers with this plan, which include the following - Amazon Prime, Netflix Basic, Disney+ Hotstar, Xstream Premium, VIP service, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Wynk Music Premium. Users also get a free landline connection from the company. However, the instrument for the landline connection will have to be purchased by the customer separately. The price of the plan doesn't include taxes here.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3999 Plan

The Rs 3999 plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber comes with up to 1 Gbps of speed (both download and upload). With this plan as well, customers get 3.3TB of monthly data. The additional benefits of this plan are Amazon Prime, Netflix Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Xstream Premium pack, VIP service, and Wynk Music Premium. With this plan too, customers get a free landline connection for which the instrument will have to be purchased separately. The final bill from the company would also include taxes on top of the Rs 3999 price.

You can get a new Airtel Xstream Fiber connection from the website of company or just by visiting any nearest retail stores of the company.