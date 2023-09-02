Airtel is Offering Fiber, Landline, Postpaid Mobile, DTH and OTT Apps Under One Bill

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Airtel Black Rs 2299 plan comes with a fiber + landline connection. The fiber connection included with the plan offers up to 300 Mbps of download and upload speed to the customers. Further, as mentioned, there's a free landline connection (for which the calling instrument has to be purchased by the customer separately) with unlimited voice calling benefit.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India is offering multiple services under a single bill with Airtel Black.
  • Airtel Black is a bundled service from the company that was announced quite a while back with an aim to improve the revenues of the company.
  • With Airtel Black, customers can opt for multiple services from Airtel and pay for all of them through a single bill.

Follow Us

Airtel

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India is offering multiple services under a single bill with Airtel Black. Airtel Black is a bundled service from the company that was announced quite a while back with an aim to improve the revenues of the company. With Airtel Black, customers can opt for multiple services from Airtel and pay for all of them through a single bill. It brings convenience to the customers' lives and allows Airtel to build an ecosystem through which it can earn more money and also offer satisfaction to the users. Today, we will be looking at a prepaid plan from Airtel that comes with all of the following benefits: fiber, landline, postpaid mobile, DTH (Direct-to-Home), and OTT (over-the-top) apps.




Read More - Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Where to Get, Cost and Other Details

Airtel Black Rs 2299 Plan

Before we go ahead with this plan, you should know that Airtel offers customers the convenience of building their custom Airtel Black plans. Also, there's no lock-in period. Customers can leave whenever they want just by contacting Airtel.

The Airtel Black Rs 2299 plan comes with a fiber + landline connection. The fiber connection included with the plan offers up to 300 Mbps of download and upload speed to the customers. Further, as mentioned, there's a free landline connection (for which the calling instrument has to be purchased by the customer separately) with unlimited voice calling benefit.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Plan that Comes with 35 Days of Validity and Unlimited Calling

Then, there's a DTH connected included with which users will get up to Rs 350 worth of TV channels and an Xstream Box at no additional cost from the company. There will be 4 postpaid mobile connections with which users will get unlimited voice calling and 240GB of data. There will be 1 primary connection and 3 add-on connections.

The OTT apps offered to the customers with this plan are - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream App.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

The stock price of Vi risen up only because of rumors of something big and positive happening. It started gaining…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Rupesh :

Accept it or not but these things just shows incapability of whole system in India which isn't even effective to…

India's Telecom Department Gets Stricter About SIM Issue Process

Faraz :

I expect Vodafone to announce something as share price went above Rs.10 that is higher than what government bought equity…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Faraz :

What kind of CA did they use.. 100 MHz * 4 (4CA) or 160 + 160 + 80 MHz (3CA)…

Etisalat by e& Achieves Record 10 Gbps Speeds on 6…

Saket :

its pre decided 1st October - bsnl foundation day or India Mobile Congress (IMC, 27 october 2023

BSNL Is Offering Extra 30 Days Validity on This Prepaid…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments