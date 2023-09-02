Airtel is Offering Fiber, Landline, Postpaid Mobile, DTH and OTT Apps Under One Bill

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India is offering multiple services under a single bill with Airtel Black. Airtel Black is a bundled service from the company that was announced quite a while back with an aim to improve the revenues of the company. With Airtel Black, customers can opt for multiple services from Airtel and pay for all of them through a single bill. It brings convenience to the customers' lives and allows Airtel to build an ecosystem through which it can earn more money and also offer satisfaction to the users. Today, we will be looking at a prepaid plan from Airtel that comes with all of the following benefits: fiber, landline, postpaid mobile, DTH (Direct-to-Home), and OTT (over-the-top) apps.









Airtel Black Rs 2299 Plan

Before we go ahead with this plan, you should know that Airtel offers customers the convenience of building their custom Airtel Black plans. Also, there's no lock-in period. Customers can leave whenever they want just by contacting Airtel.

The Airtel Black Rs 2299 plan comes with a fiber + landline connection. The fiber connection included with the plan offers up to 300 Mbps of download and upload speed to the customers. Further, as mentioned, there's a free landline connection (for which the calling instrument has to be purchased by the customer separately) with unlimited voice calling benefit.

Then, there's a DTH connected included with which users will get up to Rs 350 worth of TV channels and an Xstream Box at no additional cost from the company. There will be 4 postpaid mobile connections with which users will get unlimited voice calling and 240GB of data. There will be 1 primary connection and 3 add-on connections.

The OTT apps offered to the customers with this plan are - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream App.