Verizon to Upgrade Network at MetLife Stadium With New DAS System



Verizon has announced a deal with MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants. As part of the deal, Verizon will provide major network upgrades scheduled for 2024 and beyond, aimed at meeting the growing demand for data services during stadium events. Additionally, Verizon has stated that it is extending its long-term cornerstone partnership with the Giants, Jets, and MetLife Stadium.

Stadium Activity

According to the statement, MetLife Stadium is having its busiest activity, with over 1.2 million guests and a record 18 concerts this summer. The NFL season set to kick off, featuring back-to-back national night games: Giants-Cowboys on September 10 and Jets-bills on September 11.

Enhancing Fan Experience

Verizon stated, "As technology evolves, customers want to do more with their wireless technology at games, concerts and other events. When large crowds of people gather in a place like a football stadium, network resources can be strained. So we are very intentional about upgrading technology and infrastructure in places like MetLife Stadium to accommodate our customers' needs."

Verizon's New DAS System

The upgrade undertaken by Verizon will be anchored by a new Distributed Antenna System (DAS), which will provide 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband service using Verizon's C-Band spectrum throughout the stadium.

This is in addition to the 5G service which Verizon already offers using the mmwave spectrum in the stadium. Verizon has stated that it will cover the field, bowl, concourse (including the four gate entrances), all clubs/suites, and the ticketing areas.

Precise Performance Enhancement

The DAS system will also be equipped with a performance enhancement technology that divides crowds into sectors, allowing Verizon engineers to adjust performance based on where customers move and how they use data.

"Verizon was a founding Cornerstone partner when the stadium opened in 2010 and we are excited to extend and expand on that partnership with this renewal. The Verizon upgrades will enhance the overall fan experience and our stadium operations, and are integral to attracting future major events such as FIFA World Cup 26," said MetLife Stadium.

Fiber Optic Cable Links to Be Upgraded

Verizon is also upgrading the fibre optic cable links that connect MetLife Stadium to the rest of the network. This will allow the stadium to carry 10 times the amount of data, which will be necessary to support the new network.

Consumer Usage

Verizon's partnership with MetLife Stadium will enhance connectivity and convenience for fans attending events. Verizon states that customers can use their phones during games and events to share their experience, order refreshments, navigate the stadium, participate in fan experiences like sports betting and fantasy leagues, look up players' stats, and gain entrance to the stadium, and more with network enhancements.