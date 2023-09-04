Vexus Fiber Begins USD 30 Million Fiber Optic Network Construction in Slidell, Louisiana



Fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, Vexus Fiber, announced last week the commencement of construction of its 100 percent Fiber Optic Network in Slidell, Louisiana. The privately funded venture, with an investment of USD 30 million, aims to connect over 25,000 homes and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

Vexus Fiber Begins Construction in Slidell

Vexus Fiber expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to announce that construction started in Slidell this month. Our teams have been working hard to get everything in place to break ground. We are building a future-proof underground network here that will help bring additional growth and economic development to the area."

Vexus Fiber announced that it will begin installation of the interested customers in these areas in October. Vexus said the network is set to provide all-weather reliability, symmetrical gigabit internet speeds, and phone services. Residents and businesses can anticipate the opportunity to connect to the Vexus Fiber network in 2024.

Gigabit Internet Speeds

Vexus Fiber added, "Fibre-optic high-speed internet has the power to push economic development forward. We are excited to bring our network to the area and help make Slidell a thriving Gigacity."

Local Offices and Call Centers

"We are members of the communities we service, as well as partners. We have local offices and call centers, and strive to provide world-class support in addition to our services,. We are excited to bring our network to the area and help make Slidell a thriving Gigacity," added Vexus Fiber.

According to the Vexus Fiber, it currently operates fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Canyon, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington, and Mandeville in Louisiana.

The company said it is building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Huntsville, Laredo, Pampa, and San Angelo, Texas. They are also expanding in Lake Charles, Alexandria, and Pineville, Louisiana, as well as Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Vexus is currently headquartered in Lubbock, TX.

With this investment in Slidell's digital infrastructure, Vexus Fiber is poised to enhance connectivity for the community.