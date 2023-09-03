DistroTV Users Can Watch Network18 Channels for Free

DistroTV, a free ad-supported streaming platform has announced a partnership with Network18. Under the partnership, users of DistroTV will be able to watch Network18 channels for free. These channels include News18 India, CNN-News18, CNBC Awaaz Live TV, and CNBC TV18. But the channel list is not exhaustive here. There could be more Network18 channels making their way to the platform for users to stream. Network18 wants to reach as many users as it can in India. One of the best ways to do that is by partnering with an ad-supported free streaming platform. It ensures that the companies can earn plenty through the ads they are serving.









Read More - Should DTH Services Get More Expensive to Improve Returns

On DistroTV, users can watch content from over 270 live TV channels. On top of this, there are thousands of video-on-demand (VoD) shows. The app of DistroTV is available for both Android and iOS users. Further, users can also watch content from DistroTV directly on their PC by going to the website of the company.

Reliance Industries-owned Network18 has been making a lot of moves with its other entertainment company Viacom18. With Viacom18, Reliance wants to make streaming of sports, which includes global and popular events such as the IPL, and more, completely accessible to users for free. Much recently, Viacom18 bagged the rights to stream India's cricket matches happening within India. This means that users can now watch India's cricket series for free on the platform with the JioCinema app.

Read More - DoT Asks Stakeholders to Rework on Direct to Mobile Live TV Pitch

The JioCinema app is also available for both iOS and Android phones. Users can also choose to use a Smart Android TV to get access to the JioCinema app. Network18 wants to reach the deep pockets of India and deliver them a seamless entertainment experience with its channels and other apps such as JioCinema. Note that Network18 and Paramount together run the joint venture of Viacom18.