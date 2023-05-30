Tele2 Sweden Expands 5G Coverage to Over 1.2 Million Residents

Tele2 Sweden, in collaboration with Net4Mobility, has announced significant progress in the deployment of their 5G network. The companies have intensified their efforts throughout 2023, resulting in over half of the population in Stockholm County now having access to 5G coverage at speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) via the 3.6 GHz band (C-Band).

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Invests 100,000 Euros to Enhance Customer Service System

Expanded 5G Coverage in Stockholm County

According to tele2, the expansion of the 5G network continues to grow rapidly, with more than 1 million residents in Stockholm County now enjoying real 5G connectivity.

Notably, 80 percent of residents in Lidingo and Danderyd have access to 5G, while major municipalities such as Stockholm City and Huddinge boast over 55 percent coverage.

Also Read: Telia Activates 5G in Three New Cities, Increasing Coverage to 95 Percent In Lithuania

According to the company, by this summer, 5G connectivity with speeds of up to 1 Gbps will be available in half of Sweden's municipalities, possibly with the deployment of Tele2's advanced network infrastructure.

Tele2 Sweden says, optimal speeds can be achieved by using the 3.6 GHz frequency band. The ongoing expansion of 5G in Stockholm County is set to continue throughout the year, with the goal of providing coverage to all residents.

Also Read: Tele2 Estonia Activates First mmWave 5G Site

Accelerated Rollout by Tele2 and Net4Mobility

In addition to the 5G deployment, Tele2 and Telenor's join network company Net4Mobility will embark on modernizing the existing 4G network in Sweden, aiming to enhance capacity by up to 300 percent. Moreover, the operators will increase the number of sites by 60 percent for both 4G and 5G.

Also Read: Tele2 Lithuania Achieves 4.45 Gbps Record 5G Speed on 26 GHz Band

Advantages of 5G

According to Tele2 Sweden, 5G networks offer numerous advantages, including faster and more secure mobile connectivity, increased capacity to handle multiple connected devices simultaneously, and improved energy efficiency.

With its lower energy consumption, 5G enables the development of smarter cities and homes in urban and rural areas alike, playing a crucial role in building the society of the future.