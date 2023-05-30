Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to Revolutionise Photography Experience

Samsung has unveiled its highly anticipated mid-range 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F54 5G, promising an unrivalled camera experience for users. Scheduled to launch in India on June 6, the device is now available for pre-reservation starting from May 30 on Flipkart and Samsung.com. By paying a token amount of Rs 999, customers can secure their spot and enjoy benefits worth Rs 2,000 upon pre-order.

At the heart of the Galaxy F54's camera system lies an impressive 108-megapixel sensor coupled with optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology. This combination enables users to capture remarkably smooth videos, eliminating the nuisance of shaky or blurred footage caused by hand tremors or accidental movements. Samsung has even introduced a groundbreaking feature called Astrolapse, initially introduced in their flagship Galaxy S23 series. Astrolapse empowers consumers to capture breathtaking star trails and the mesmerising night sky, further expanding the creative possibilities of smartphone photography.

In addition to its prowess in low-light imaging, the Galaxy F54's front camera ensures stunning selfies even under challenging lighting conditions. Moreover, the Galaxy F54 5G offers a Fun mode, boasting an array of 16 inbuilt lens effects, allowing users to unleash their creativity and experiment with various artistic styles. For those seeking convenience, the device incorporates the Single Take (Monster Shot 2.0) feature, leveraging the power of AI engines to capture up to four videos and four photos simultaneously in a single shot. Additionally, the inclusion of the 'Nightography' feature empowers users to capture brighter and sharper photos, even in low-light scenarios.

While further details about the upcoming phone are yet to be unveiled by Samsung, the camera innovations showcased thus far indicate a remarkable leap in smartphone photography capabilities. With the Galaxy F54 5G, Samsung aims to redefine the boundaries of what users can achieve with their smartphone cameras.