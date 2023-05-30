Colt Expands US Capabilities With New Data Center and Subsea Connection in New Jersey

Colt Technology Services (Colt), the digital infrastructure company, has announced the expansion of its US capabilities by connecting a new data centre and subsea Cable Landing Station (CLS) called NJFX, located in New Jersey, to Colt IQ Network.

Colt Connects New Data Centre and CLS in New Jersey

Colt says this strategic extension is part of its ongoing investment in its North American infrastructure, aimed at providing businesses with greater choice, enhanced security, and increased flexibility in seamlessly connecting economic and commercial hubs across Europe and the US using Colt's digital infrastructure.

Transatlantic Route Now Fully Operational

According to the statement, the newly established transatlantic route is now fully operational, offering businesses the opportunity to leverage Colt's advanced digital infrastructure. This expansion complements Colt's existing US network capabilities, particularly by extending its New York data centre metro ring to NJFX, thus introducing new Atlantic subsea route options.

Enhanced Connectivity

Colt can immediately deliver on-net services to tenants at NJFX with an increased high-capacity, resilient backbone utilizing Aquacomm's Havfrue / AEC-2 cable, which connects NJFX to Stellium Datacentres in Newcastle.

By choosing New Jersey as the exit point instead of New York, Colt's customers gain access to a highly diversified route, granting them connectivity to thousands of connected endpoints in Europe via Colt's IQ Network.

Furthermore, Colt will have the capability to manage 100 Gb services to Havfrue / AEC-2 landings in Ireland, Denmark, and the UK and access additional subsea systems connecting NJFX to Europe and Brazil.

Colt's deployment positions the company as one of the few non-US carriers directly present in NJFX, with key data centres in New York connected to NJFX through the Colt IQ Network.

Flexibility for Businesses

This strategic move benefits organizations such as capital markets firms and enterprises by providing them with access to Colt's extensive portfolio of digital services and solutions, supporting their global digital transformation efforts and accelerating their plans for growth.