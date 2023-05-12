Aqua Comms Launches First 400 Gbps Trans-Atlantic Service for ESnet

Aqua Comms, a leading provider of global subsea connectivity services, has unveiled its first live commercial 400 Gbps Ethernet (GE) Trans-Atlantic service. The new service is now live and operational, connecting London to New York, and is being provided to the Energy Sciences Network (ESnet), a high-performance network funded by the US Department of Energy's Office of Science and managed by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab).

Enhancing Connectivity for ESnet

ESnet's network, often referred to as the "data circulatory system," serves over 50 Department of Energy (DOE) research sites, including national laboratories, supercomputing facilities, and major scientific instruments. Its primary objective is to facilitate collaborative scientific research on critical global challenges, ranging from the origins of the universe to advancements in energy and climate science.

Preparing for Future Scientific Challenges

Aqua Comms' 400GE circuit represents a significant upgrade from the previous 100GE circuit that connected New York and London in ESnet's network. The enhanced circuit elevates the Trans-Atlantic bandwidth from 400 Gbps to 700 Gbps, demonstrating Aqua Comms' commitment to meeting the ever-growing connectivity and bandwidth demands of its customers.

According to the statement, "100GE has been the standard for most Trans-Atlantic connectivity for several years. The new circuit increases aggregate Trans-Atlantic bandwidth from 400 Gbps to 700 Gbps. 400 Gbps capabilities provide a fourfold increase in capacity that's ideal for high-bandwidth, 'big science' applications."

Technology for Enhanced Connectivity

The Aqua Comms network utilises Ciena's GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics and Manage, Control, and Plan (MCP) advanced software capabilities to support customers' ever-growing connectivity and bandwidth needs, according to the release.

The launch of Aqua Comms' 400 Gbps Trans-Atlantic service marks a major milestone in the field of subsea connectivity. It enables ESnet to meet the surging demand for data transfer and positions Aqua Comms as a pioneering provider of cutting-edge network solutions for customers with extensive bandwidth requirements.