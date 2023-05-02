2Africa Subsea Cable Lands in Jeddah and Yanbu

2Africa subsea cable consortium has announced the landing of the longest subsea cable project at two of its four planned locations in Saudi Arabia: Jeddah and Yanbu. The 2Africa subsea cable, which spans over 45,000 km in length, is set to become the longest cable system ever deployed worldwide, connecting 33 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe. It is expected to be completed in 2024.

This milestone marks a significant step towards fostering economic growth, promoting information exchange, and digital business development in the countries it will connect. The subsea cable will act as a catalyst for change in the broadband market, benefiting individuals and businesses alike.

2Africa subsea cable project Landings in Saudi Arabia

The 2Africa subsea cable project is expected to make four landings in Saudi Arabia, with the latest completion of the Jeddah and Yanbu landing locations. The cable is set to make its next landing in Duba later this year, followed by Al Khobar in 2024.

2Africa Pearls

In addition to the landing locations, the 2Africa subsea cable project will extend into the Arabian Gulf region through 2Africa Pearls cable extensions, which will add landings in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, the UAE, Pakistan, and India, along with the East Coast of Saudi Arabia.

2Africa consortium

The 2Africa consortium, which includes center3, Meta, China Mobile International, MTN Global Connect, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, and WIOCC, is responsible for the deployment of the 2Africa subsea cable project. The consortium is committed to providing reliable connectivity and internet services across the three continents it will connect.