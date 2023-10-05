Orange Sierra Leone Officially Launches 5G Trial Service

Orange Sierra Leone has launched a 5G trial service for prepaid and postpaid users in the Freetown central business district.

Highlights

  • Orange Sierra Leone is the first company to launch a 5G trial service in Sierra Leone.
  • The service will offer high speeds, enhanced connectivity, and low latency to users.
  • Orange Sierra Leone will also test use cases for 5G expansion.

Orange Sierra Leone has officially announced the launch of a 5G trial service for prepaid and postpaid users, enabling them to access high speeds, enhanced connectivity, and low latency. Orange said it will pilot its 5G trial service in the Freetown central business district.

5G Trial Experience 

Orange has affirmed that it has ensured its 5G trial service delivers the best value in terms of speed, capacity, and innovation to cater to all users and their diverse needs, allowing them to experience the latest technology.

Sonatel, the parent company of Orange Sierra Leone, said, "This launch is indeed a major milestone for Sierra Leone. Orange Sierra Leone is taking the lead in setting the technology standard baseline for 5G by deploying this cutting-edge pilot phase across our network, in line with the company's vision to become a first-class mobile internet service provider in Sierra Leone."

5G Use Case Testing

Orange Sierra Leone said it will also test a few use case scenarios for 5G expansion to increase speed on fixed wireless access and mobile broadband.

According to the official release, this development of the official pilot launch comes after Orange Sierra Leone completed the necessary infrastructure to provide 5G services through its network at the approved locations as per the trial license granted by the Regulatory Authority.

