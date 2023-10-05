Airtel Unveils Special Cricket Plans for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023



Airtel has unveiled a range of special cricket-centric data plans to cater to the needs of its valued customers. These Airtel offerings promise extended benefits and seamless connectivity for cricket enthusiasts throughout the ongoing cricket season. Airtel said for Airtel's prepaid customers, a specially designed data pack has been introduced, ensuring uninterrupted access to live cricket matches without the fear of running out of data. Here's a glimpse of what Airtel has in store for its customers:

Airtel Cricket Plans

Airtel Unlimited Data Pack

Airtel Customers can now enjoy unlimited data for two days at a price of just Rs 99. This data pack can be activated right from Airtel Thanks App for the convenience of users.

Airtel 6GB Data Pack

Airtel said there is also one more pack which offers a generous 6GB of data for a full day of uninterrupted cricket action at an attractive price of Rs 49.

Airtel DTH Partnership with Star

Furthermore, Airtel DTH has joined hands with Star to provide exclusive recharge offers. In addition to this, Airtel said the process of selecting and adding channels from the Star Sports portfolio has been simplified for the convenience of Airtel DTH subscribers.

Enhanced Viewing Experience

To enhance the viewing experience, Airtel has integrated a quick-access promo rail on the Airtel Xstream box. This feature enables customers to effortlessly navigate to their preferred language option for cricket match broadcasts.

Bharti Airtel customers can enjoy a superior network experience and the fastest upload speeds within the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 stadiums. According to a recent report by Opensignal, Airtel emerged as the frontrunner in network performance. The study, which evaluated mobile network experiences across all stadiums, especially on the 5G network, highlighted Airtel's exceptional performance with voice applications.

Superior Network Performance

The Opensignal report highlighted Airtel's leadership in the quality of mobile live video streaming across the 40 largest cities in India by population. Airtel outperformed its competitors in terms of overall Live Video Experience as well as 5G Live Video Experience in the majority of these cities.

As the cricket frenzy sweeps the country from today for the ICC World Cup 2023, Airtel's user-friendly offerings and outstanding network performance are poised to elevate the cricket-watching experience for millions of fans.