Reliance Jio Long-Term Validity Plan at Affordable Cost

Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom operators in India, has a decent option for prepaid customers looking to get on with an affordable recharge plan that comes with long-term validity. Note that the term 'affordable' here is being used in the context of the price of plans for the long term. So, yes, while it may involve paying a slightly larger sum altogether, you will still get the value in the long term. In fact, Reliance Jio itself has listed the plan as a 'value' option on its website. Without wasting any of your time, let me walk you through the plan and its benefits.









Reliance Jio Rs 1559 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1559 plan comes with 24GB of total data. This is lump-sum data that can be used completely in a single day or you can also use it conservatively. Note that you can always recharge with the data prepaid vouchers to get more data if needed. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are additional benefits of Jio apps such as JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema. The validity of this prepaid plan is 336 days.

This is almost a complete year. What's better? You also get the 5G unlimited data offer. With any prepaid plan from Jio that costs Rs 249 or more, users are eligible to get the 5G unlimited data offer from the company. This plan is suitable for people who are looking to get any plan that comes with long-term validity and doesn't cost as much as the usual long-term plans.

If you are constantly under the 5G coverage of Jio, then it is the best option for you. This is because you won't have to worry about how much data you are consuming since it is truly unlimited. You can recharge with the Rs 1559 plan from Jio through its website and the mobile app.