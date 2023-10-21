Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan Under Rs 50 that has 3 Days Validity

The cheapest prepaid data voucher that you can get from Vi costs Rs 17. It comes with unlimited night data for one day. Then you have the Rs 19 voucher which comes with 1 day of validity and 1GB of data.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has an extensive portfolio of prepaid plans.
  • While Vi doesn't offer 5G services, it has some pretty good 4G plans available for its customers.
  • There are many affordable plans offered by Vi and in fact, the cheapest validity prepaid plan is offered by Vi only.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan Under Rs 50 that has 3 Days Validity
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has an extensive portfolio of prepaid plans. Today, we will check out a plan from the telco that costs under Rs 50 and has 3 days of validity. While Vi doesn't offer 5G services, it has some pretty good 4G plans available for its customers. There are many affordable plans offered by Vi and in fact, the cheapest validity prepaid plan is offered by Vi only (when the comparison is between the private telcos). Vi's most affordable plan comes for Rs 99. However, the telco has reduced its validity from 28 days to 15 days in some circles. Now, let's shift our focus back to the 3 days validity plan that we have mentioned above.

vodafone idea prepaid plan under rs 50




Vodafone Idea Rs 39 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 39 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of data. It has a validity of 3 days only. But note that there's no service validity offered with this. You need an active base prepaid plan with this Rs 39 plan to actually get to use the data. The Rs 39 plan, in simple words, is a prepaid data voucher. It is not a new plan but has been available for customers for quite some time.

The cheapest prepaid data voucher that you can get from Vi costs Rs 17. It comes with unlimited night data for one day. Then you have the Rs 19 voucher which comes with 1 day of validity and 1GB of data. All of these are data vouchers and do not offer customers service validity. For 2GB of data, you can subscribe to the Rs 29 plan. It has a validity of 2 days.

If you want OTT benefits with the data vouchers of Vi, you should look at the plans that cost Rs 698, Rs 298, Rs 418, and Rs 82. You can get access to platforms such as SonyLIV and Vi Movies & TV.

