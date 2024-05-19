Tonaquint Opens Renovated Data Center in Oklahoma City

Tonaquint acquired the data center located on Newcastle Road, near the Will Rogers World Airport, in late 2023 when the company purchased EdgeX Data Centers.

Highlights

  • Upgraded facility withstands tornado-force winds up to 310 mph.
  • Transitioned from single-client to multi-client environment.
  • Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks official opening.

US co-location and data center provider Tonaquint Data Centers has completed upgrades to its recently acquired data center in Oklahoma City. Tonaquint announced its acquisition of EdgeX Data Center in Oklahoma in December 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk. Following the acquisition, Tonaquint renovated and reopened the former EdgeX data center, the company announced recently.

Acquisition and Renovation

The company celebrated the opening of its newly renovated facility in Oklahoma City with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a series of inaugural events.

Situated on four acres, the 65,000 sq ft facility was renovated to withstand tornado-force winds of up to 310 mph. Originally owned by Devon Energy, the facility underwent renovations to transition from a single-client environment to a multi-client one, deploying a minimum of 2.5 MW of critical IT load with expansion capabilities up to 12 MW.

Community Engagement

"Our mission is to provide the absolute best data center solutions in emerging markets like Oklahoma City, and we're proud to officially open this state-of-the-art facility," said Tonaquint. "In addition to providing the digital infrastructure that will enable commerce to thrive, we are also thrilled to be a part of this vibrant community."

"This state-of-the-art data facility is one of this region's most future-forward and resilient data centers," Tonaquint added.

Data Center Acquisition

Tonaquint acquired the data center located on Newcastle Road, near the Will Rogers World Airport, in late 2023 when the company purchased EdgeX Data Centers.

The new facility is designed to meet the demands of AI workloads, providing critical infrastructure in Oklahoma, the official release said.

