Jio AirFiber: Everything You Get Explained

Reliance Jio's AirFiber service is available in several thousand cities in India. AirFiber is basically FWA (fixed-wireless access). It utilises the 5G network slice that Jio has created using indigenous technology to offer high-speed fiber like speeds wirelessly. While it offers high-speed broadband speeds, many people don't understand what they will get with it as it is a new service. However, worry not, we will explain everything to you here about Jio AirFiber, its plans, and what you will get with a connection if you purchase one.









Jio AirFiber Plans

Let's understand what one gets with a new connection.

Jio AirFiber Connection: What Will You Get?

There are four things that you will get with a Jio AirFiber connection. Firstly, if you purchase any annual plan, then there's free installation. However, if you purchase short-term plans, then an installation fee of Rs 1000 is applicable.

There's an outdoor unit, placed at a fixed spot in a wall. This will be connected to the 5G network and will supply the data to the Wi-Fi router, which will be placed inside your home at a fixed place as well. Lastly, there will be a free 4G TV Set-Top Box (STB). You can't watch linear TV channels with this. But there's always IPTV services through JioTV+ app and the OTT (over-the-top) apps you can stream your favourite content through.

It is much like a JioFiber connection. The only additional thing here is an outdoor unit. Our recommendation to you is, if you have JioFiber in your location, then it is a better choice over Jio AirFiber.