Jio AirFiber: Everything You Get Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

There are four things that you will get with a Jio AirFiber connection. Firstly, if you purchase any annual plan, then there's free installation. However, if you purchase short-term plans, then an installation fee of Rs 1000 is applicable. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio's AirFiber service is available in several thousand cities in India.
  • AirFiber is basically FWA (fixed-wireless access).
  • It utilises the 5G network slice that Jio has created using indigenous technology to offer high-speed fiber like speeds wirelessly.

Follow Us

jio airfiber everything you get explained now

Reliance Jio's AirFiber service is available in several thousand cities in India. AirFiber is basically FWA (fixed-wireless access). It utilises the 5G network slice that Jio has created using indigenous technology to offer high-speed fiber like speeds wirelessly. While it offers high-speed broadband speeds, many people don't understand what they will get with it as it is a new service. However, worry not, we will explain everything to you here about Jio AirFiber, its plans, and what you will get with a connection if you purchase one.




Jio AirFiber Plans

We will not discuss the Jio AirFiber plans in depth here. We have already done that. To read about that, you can refer to the link below. The Jio AirFiber plans are competitively priced compared to the JioFiber plans.

Read Here - Jio AirFiber Plans Explained

Let's understand what one gets with a new connection.

Jio AirFiber Connection: What Will You Get?

There are four things that you will get with a Jio AirFiber connection. Firstly, if you purchase any annual plan, then there's free installation. However, if you purchase short-term plans, then an installation fee of Rs 1000 is applicable.

Read More - Reliance Jio Brings New Rs 3333 Plan with FanCode Subscription

There's an outdoor unit, placed at a fixed spot in a wall. This will be connected to the 5G network and will supply the data to the Wi-Fi router, which will be placed inside your home at a fixed place as well. Lastly, there will be a free 4G TV Set-Top Box (STB). You can't watch linear TV channels with this. But there's always IPTV services through JioTV+ app and the OTT (over-the-top) apps you can stream your favourite content through.

It is much like a JioFiber connection. The only additional thing here is an outdoor unit. Our recommendation to you is, if you have JioFiber in your location, then it is a better choice over Jio AirFiber.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Thats so less omg We really are a poor nation

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

TheAndroidFreak :

900Mhz band has made lot of things better for Airtel. So it should do same for Vi as well. 1800Mhz…

Vodafone Idea Struggled to Add 4G Subscribers in FY24

TheAndroidFreak :

Nope, no need of marketing. It's waste of money. Airtel did lot of marketing but overall, Jio was far better…

Vodafone Idea Struggled to Add 4G Subscribers in FY24

TheAndroidFreak :

You are not complete set of users for Airtel, some people use 500GB+ month easily. So 300GB should be norm…

Bharti Airtel had 72 Million 5G Users at the End…

Faraz :

I have not used more than 150 GB a month till now. Mostly it is between 80 to 140 GB.

Bharti Airtel had 72 Million 5G Users at the End…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments