5 Unsettling Indian Movies You Should Watch Cautiously

Reported by Yashika Goel

Here are several scary Indian films that, with their strange and exciting ideas, will send shivers down your spine if romantic and reassuring films aren't your thing.

Highlights

  • Matrubhoomi: A village with no women forces a desperate man to buy a bride for his twisted family.
  • Ugly: A young girl's abduction tears a family apart as suspicion and greed cloud the search.
  • Trapped: A man's worst fear becomes reality when he's trapped in his apartment with no escape.

The easiest way to escape the horrors of our everyday challenges is to watch a movie. On a dreary day, their cozy and made-up storylines are all we need. But not every film is meant to be seen while curled up on a rainy day on the couch. Certain films let you confront the harsh reality of life. Take a look at some of the scariest Indian films that will have you on edge throughout.

Ugly (2013)

The abduction of a 10-year-old girl who lives with her divorced mother and stepfather, a police officer, is the central plot point of the Bollywood thriller film "Ugly." A huge ego and greed war breaks out between her true father and stepfather as they start to mistrust one another's involvement in the kidnapping.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Trapped (2016)

Imagine being trapped in a never-ending disaster, alone with your biggest fear. The psychological thriller "Trapped," starring Rajkummar Rao, centers on Shaurya, who becomes stranded in an apartment without access to food, water, electricity, or a way out. Can he break free from the never-ending cycle?

Where to watch: Zee5

Aamis (2019)

The love tale of a middle-aged woman and a man in his twenties is explored in the Assamese film "Aamis," which centers on their affinity for various meats, including human flesh. The couple's craving for flesh grows stronger throughout the film, to the point where they are unable to distinguish between hunger and sanity.

Where to watch: Zee5

Welcome Home (2020)

"Welcome Home" tells the tale of a family and its sinister secrets and is based on a real criminal case that happened in Nagpur, Maharashtra. During a census study of the family members, two government teachers find that the family is engaging in strange acts, such as infanticide.

Where to watch: Disney

Matrubhoomi (2003)

A world without women is depicted in "Matrubhoomi" in a disconcerting way. Following widespread female foeticide in a village, affluent Ramcharan purchases a woman to satiate his and his sons' lust for sex.

Where to watch: YouTube

These films, with their unsettling narratives and thought-provoking themes, serve as a stark reminder of the multifaceted nature of Indian cinema. For those brave enough to confront the darkness that lies beneath the surface, they offer a gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience. Proceed with caution, for these films are not for the faint of heart.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

