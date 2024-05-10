Watch These 4 OTT Films Before Deadpool and Wolverine



Deadpool and Wolverine have acquired popularity for their powerful characters and significant contributions to the Marvel universe, and they will collaborate in the next film 'Deadpool and Wolverine'. The action-comedy superhero film will feature their collaboration to combat a common foe.

The trailer for the film was recently published, and it has already generated a lot of buzz. It will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024, but in the meantime, check out these action-comedy movies on OTT for a similar taste.

Kung Fu Panda Movie Series (2008-2024)

Disney Pixar's 'Kung Fu Panda' film series tells the narrative of Po, a panda who lives in the Valley of Peace, a community in Ancient China where different species coexist. The sleepy panda, a Kung Fu master, is chosen to defend the community from the Furious Five, who are Tigress, Monkey, Crane, Viper, and Mantis.

Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Apple TV (Rented) IMDb Rating: 7/10

Ghostbusters (1984)

The film 'Ghostbusters' follows the lives of a group of scientists who lose their comfortable careers as professors at a university in New York City. They decide to become Ghostbusters to confront otherworldly beings and earn money. Their entry into another dimension causes massive destruction.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV (Rented) IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

The Academy Award-winning film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tells the story of an Asian family running a wash company in the United States of America. When the portal to the multiverse opens, their lives are irrevocably altered as they reveal profoundly suppressed emotions and trauma.

Where to watch: Sony LIV IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Guardians of the Galaxy Movie Series (2014-2023)

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film series follows the story of Peter Quill, an Earthling who is kidnapped by aliens. After stealing a magical orb, he is pursued by the bloodthirsty evil Ronan the Accuser. After Ronan steals it, Peter and his allies Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket embark on a mission to recover it from him.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV (Rented) IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

So, whether you're a die-hard Marvel fan counting down the days until "Deadpool and Wolverine" or simply in need of some action-packed entertainment, these OTT films are sure to satisfy your craving for excitement. Get ready to laugh, cry, and cheer as you embark on these cinematic journeys from the comfort of your own home.