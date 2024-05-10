NTT Docomo to Launch NTT Docomo Global Subsidiary for Global Expansion

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The subsidiary aims to enhance the quality of life for global customers and contribute to structural changes in societies and industries worldwide through collaboration with local partners, the company said.

Highlights

  • Services include application and operators-enabling globally, focusing on advanced technologies.
  • Market focus initially on Southeast Asia and North America, expanding to Europe and Middle East.
  • Talent development through mid-career recruitment and capital alliances.

Follow Us

NTT DOCOMO to Launch NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL Subsidiary for Global Expansion
Japan's mobile operator NTT Docomo has announced plans to establish a new subsidiary, NTT Docomo Global, in July, to expand its global presence and growth through advanced mobile technologies. NTT Docomo Global will oversee the DOCOMO group’s global business operations, focusing on driving integrated strategies across diverse domains, NTT Docomo said on Friday.

The subsidiary aims to enhance the quality of life for global customers and contribute to structural changes in societies and industries worldwide through collaboration with local partners, the company said.




Also Read: NTT Docomo Introduces New OREX Open RAN Service Lineup

Services Offered

The company will provide application services and operators-enabling services globally, including Web3-based payment services and Docomo's Data Marketing Platform (DMP) supported by AI. Additionally, it will provide operators-enabling services like Open RAN and a global space-based non-terrestrial network (NTN).

Initially, existing global investments within the Docomo group will be consolidated under NTT Docomo Global. The company plans to make new investments in companies to develop its operator-enabling and application-service businesses, with a focus on expanding its global customer base and distribution channels in the medium to long term.

Market Focus

NTT Docomo Global will develop its geographical markets in Southeast Asia and North America for application services initially, expanding to Europe and the Middle East later. Existing connected-services business will also be expanded globally to meet customer needs.

The company will build its talent portfolio through mid-career recruitment and capital alliances, with an emphasis on expertise in investment, management, and integrated-business development.

Also Read: NTT DOCOMO and NEC to Form JV OREX SAI for Open RAN Solutions

A preparatory company has been established to ensure operational readiness, with steps underway to transfer shares from NTT Digital Corporation and OREX SAI, and three overseas subsidiaries, Docomo said noting that these subsidiaries will serve as comprehensive support hubs for global expansion once NTT Docomo Global begins operating in July.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

I wish government had intervened and demanded to launch 5Gi only through homegrown gear by BSNL would have been world…

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

Yes but as 121 offer they are giving 3 GB daily on 479 plan for 56 days which is somewhat…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Faraz :

As per latest news, Vi is going to spend 7500 crore out of 13k crore on 4G network improvement. Let's…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments