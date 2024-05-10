ACwO FwIT Play Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

ACwO, a consumer tech brand, has recently launched in India. The special thing about the smartwatch is that is designed especially for women. As most Indian women have wrists of size between 14 cm and 16 cm, many smartwatches in the market may not suit them perfectly. FwIT Play is India's comes with built-in SOS and Compass, and a square display, all designed keeping in mind the needs of women. The company said in a release that their new smartwatch has a key SOS feature that can be a lifesaver for women when they are stuck in potentially unsafe situations.









There are seven key features of the ACwO FwIT that the company has highlighted.

ACwO FwIT Play Key Features

Firstly, with the SOS feature, women can travel with more safety and peace in their mind. A quick tap on the smartwatch will directly send emergency calls and a loud siren to scare someone away.

Second, there's a smart widget that allows users quick access to features that people mostly use, especially women. Third, the smartwatch can monitor the heart rate 24/7, blood oxygen level, calorie calculations, and female health cycle.

Fourth, there's Dynamic Island notification integration seamlessly with the iPhone. Users will be able to easily control their favourite songs without the need to scroll.

Fifth, there are more than 100 sports modes in the FwIT Play, through which users can accurately track their progress.

Then the smartwatch comes with a stylish design, that allows the user to don it on every occasion, formal or informal. Lastly, there are plenty of watch faces to choose from, to keep the experience fresh.

It has a 1.75-inch display, and is modestly priced. Check out the price below.

ACwO FwIT Play Price

ACwO FwIT Play has launched for an introductory price of Rs 3,499. It will be available on acwo.com, Tata CLiQ, ONDC, Snapdeal and other leading e-commerce platforms.