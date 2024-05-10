Verizon to Expand Private 5G Network Offerings

Verizon has completed the first phase of certification to add Nokia Digital Automation Cloud to its portfolio of supported offerings in private networks using Verizon's licensed spectrum.

Highlights

  • Addition of Nokia DAC expands hardware and software choices for customers.
  • Private 5G Networks ensure secure, reliable, low-latency connectivity.
  • Nokia DAC platform to be available for trial in Verizon's labs.

Verizon to Expand Private 5G Network Offerings
American telecommunications company Verizon has partnered with Nokia to enhance its Private 5G Network offerings. The collaboration aims to provide businesses with secure, reliable, and high-performing private networks tailored to their specific needs, Verizon said Thursday.

Enhanced Network Offerings

Verizon has completed the first phase of certification to add Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to its portfolio of supported offerings in private networks using Verizon's licensed spectrum. This addition will expand hardware and software options available to customers, improving indoor coverage for both consumers and enterprise clients, Verizon said.




Also Read: Verizon Consumer Connections Report Shows 129 Percent Surge in Mobile Network Traffic

Benefits of Private 5G Networks

Private 5G Networks offered by Verizon are agile on-premises solutions that ensure data traffic remains secure on site and separate from public traffic. These networks offer enhanced connectivity, high reliability, low latency, and scalability, catering to diverse business requirements, the company said.

"Private Wireless Networks have become an integral part of digital transformation for modern enterprises, and we are committed to developing new offerings and advancing the technology that enables Private 5G Networks to drive efficiency and profitability for our customers," said Verizon.

Nokia said, "After many successful years working with Verizon on dedicated and unlicensed (CBRS) spectrum implementations in Europe and the US, we are excited to expand our partnership to include licensed spectrum implementations in North America and leverage our Nokia DAC private wireless and digitalisation platform to accelerate the proliferation of 5G and industry 4.0's transformation."

Also Read: Verizon Launches 5G Network APIs for Developers

Future Trials and Integration

Once fully certified and integrated into Verizon's commercial lineup, the Nokia DAC platform will be available for trial in Verizon's innovation labs, allowing enterprise customers to experience its capabilities firsthand, the official release said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

