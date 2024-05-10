Viettel Signs Second Contract to Provide Private 5G in India

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation collaborates with United Telecoms Limited to deliver private 5G solutions in India, targeting government clients.

Highlights

  • Delivery of comprehensive 5G system, including RANs and core network, within three months.
  • UTL Group holds over 60 percent market share in the Indian national transmission network.
  • Focus on providing value to customers and meeting growing demand for 5G private solutions.

Vietnamese technology company Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (Viettel High Tech) announced on Thursday that it has signed its second commercial contract to deliver its private 5G solution in India – this one with United Telecoms Limited (UTL Group). Under the contract, Viettel High Tech will deliver its 5GP (5G Private) solution – which incorporates 5G NR RANs (Macro, Micro, AIO base stations), 100G transmission network, and 5GC core network – to UTL within three months. Viettel's system enables the provision of private network services, including two primary offerings: eMBB data and VoNR service, according to the company.

Also Read: Viettel Deploys and Validates 5G Open RAN on Live Network




UTL Group Market

UTL Group is the provider of Indian government in the communication sector with more than a 60 percent market share of the Indian national transmission network, the official release said.

Viettel intends to tap into new customer segments, particularly government clients, by leveraging UTL's existing customer network. UTL presently operates in more than 60 countries and territories across various domains.

Viettel Private 5G Solution

UTL Group shared: "There is immense demand for 5G Private solutions in the Indian market, and we are committed to maintaining our leading position by delivering value to customers with Viettel's comprehensive 5G connectivity solution."

"Viettel is open to cooperating with partners in all aspects, ranging from technical support services to manufacturing, and even in research and development activity," UTL added.

Also Read: Verizon to Expand Private 5G Network Offerings

Viettel High Tech's Expertise

Viettel High Tech emphasised: "With our position as the leading supplier of telecoms equipment in Vietnam, Viettel High Tech has the capability to deliver complete 5G solutions as well as a wealth of experience and a proven track record in implementing large-scale telecoms projects.

In December 2023, Viettel announced that it has successfully delivered the first complete Private 5G Network in India to QuadGen, five months after signing the service provision contract.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

