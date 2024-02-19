Verizon Launches 5G Network APIs for Developers

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Verizon introduces network Application Programming Interfaces to grant developers worldwide access to its advanced 5G network.

Highlights

  • Verizon launches network APIs to provide global access to its 5G network.
  • Collaboration agreement with Vonage aims to broaden API availability.
  • API portfolio covers essential functional areas, enhancing fraud prevention and customer authentication.

Follow Us

Verizon Launches 5G Network APIs for Developers
American network operator Verizon has announced the launch of network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) aimed at providing developers access to its 5G network. These APIs, accessible to developers globally through various platforms including API aggregators, hyperscalers, and Verizon's own API portal, aim to enhance customer engagement and brand loyalty. This launch follows a collaboration agreement between Verizon and Vonage earlier this month to bring advanced 5G network APIs to developers.

Also Read: Verizon Deploys Over 130,000 O-RAN Capable Radios in Commercial Network




Verizon's 5G Network APIs

As part of the deal, the intention is to introduce Verizon network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to the Vonage platform, enabling the developer community to access network services and capabilities. The plan to integrate Verizon network services into Vonage's platform will enable enterprises to create deeper engagement with consumers across the customer journey, driving a better overall experience and brand loyalty, Verizon said.

Verizon's API Portfolio

The Verizon API portfolio reportedly covers essential functional areas such as network authenticated security, SIM and device management, network traffic prediction, quality management, edge site selection, routing, and more. These APIs leverage Verizon's 5G network potential to deliver value and functionality across various industry verticals.

For instance, developers can bolster fraud prevention in applications by combining these APIs, enhancing user authentication and device ownership verification. Verizon said these capabilities can add valuable customer authentication, onboarding, and fraud prevention services for multiple industries, including mobile banking and digital retailing.

Also Read: Verizon Expands Network Reach Across US Under Network Transformation Program

"Verizon has been on the cutting edge of developing a number of network APIs to help developers access and mobilize network data and services in a way that improves customer security, eases pain points in customers’ interactions, or allows for the creation of new experiences. We are now working with global partners to make those available on a wider scale," Verizon said.

Ensuring Global Standards

Furthermore, Verizon is collaborating with multiple industry-standard bodies to ensure adherence to global standards for its APIs, including CAMARA, GSMA OpenGateway, 5GFF, and TM Forum, among others.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Good that Vi is now focusing on B circles.. Don't know if they have any plan for C Circles or…

Vodafone Idea Announces Enhancement of Network Capacity in Haryana

shivraj roy :

Damn what ,is it actually an “EGO” thing? Order bol diya toh* BSNL:Hain? Humko order aise kaise??????

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Rupesh :

The word order don't go well with BSNLEU. So Govt played it safe by "asking" them or else there would…

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Shivraj Roy :

"asked' not ordered.

BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Faraz :

BSNL will not Launch 4G in December 2024 as they will be privatised by that time. Vi will be completely…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments