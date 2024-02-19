Verizon Launches 5G Network APIs for Developers



American network operator Verizon has announced the launch of network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) aimed at providing developers access to its 5G network. These APIs, accessible to developers globally through various platforms including API aggregators, hyperscalers, and Verizon's own API portal, aim to enhance customer engagement and brand loyalty. This launch follows a collaboration agreement between Verizon and Vonage earlier this month to bring advanced 5G network APIs to developers.

Verizon's 5G Network APIs

As part of the deal, the intention is to introduce Verizon network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to the Vonage platform, enabling the developer community to access network services and capabilities. The plan to integrate Verizon network services into Vonage's platform will enable enterprises to create deeper engagement with consumers across the customer journey, driving a better overall experience and brand loyalty, Verizon said.

Verizon's API Portfolio

The Verizon API portfolio reportedly covers essential functional areas such as network authenticated security, SIM and device management, network traffic prediction, quality management, edge site selection, routing, and more. These APIs leverage Verizon's 5G network potential to deliver value and functionality across various industry verticals.

For instance, developers can bolster fraud prevention in applications by combining these APIs, enhancing user authentication and device ownership verification. Verizon said these capabilities can add valuable customer authentication, onboarding, and fraud prevention services for multiple industries, including mobile banking and digital retailing.

"Verizon has been on the cutting edge of developing a number of network APIs to help developers access and mobilize network data and services in a way that improves customer security, eases pain points in customers’ interactions, or allows for the creation of new experiences. We are now working with global partners to make those available on a wider scale," Verizon said.

Ensuring Global Standards

Furthermore, Verizon is collaborating with multiple industry-standard bodies to ensure adherence to global standards for its APIs, including CAMARA, GSMA OpenGateway, 5GFF, and TM Forum, among others.