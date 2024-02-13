NTT DOCOMO Joins Open RAN Verification Project in the US



Japanese telco NTT DOCOMO today announced its participation in the ACCoRD (Acceleration of Compatibility and Commercialisation for Open RAN Deployments) project in the United States. This initiative, founded jointly with AT&T, Verizon Communications, and Reliance Jio Infocomm, has secured a grant of USD 42.3 million from the US Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration on February 12, 2024.

Partnership in Open RAN Deployment

The consortium, comprising telecom operators, US universities, and equipment vendors from both domestic and international markets, aims to advance the verification of multi-vendor Open RAN connectivity for widespread commercial deployment.

DOCOMO said leveraging its experience and expertise in multi-vendor interoperability since the 4G era and its deployment of Open RAN in 5G networks, the telco will contribute to the realisation of integration and interoperability between major and emerging vendors alongside its consortium partners.

Advancing Multi-Vendor Connectivity

This grant program, established as part of the Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, aims to promote open and interoperable solutions in the wireless communication equipment market. It seeks to foster the ecosystem and provide financial support to activities that advance the verification, adoption, and deployment of such technologies and equipment, Docomo said.

OREX

Going forward, DOCOMO will contribute to supporting operators in their adoption of Open RAN through its participation in this consortium and its dedicated Open RAN service brand, OREX.

OREX is an Open RAN service provider launched by DOCOMO in collaboration with multiple global vendors, providing customised Open RAN solutions to address the needs of each customer.