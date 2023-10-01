NTT Docomo Introduces New OREX Open RAN Service Lineup



Japanese operator NTT Docomo last week introduced a new service lineup of OREX RAN, OREX SMO, and OREX as part of its commitment to becoming an Open RAN service provider for international telecom operators. OREX is Docomo's Open RAN service brand, developed in collaboration with multiple global vendors.

OREX Open RAN Service

Docomo said in an announcement that the introduction of the OREX Open RAN service is expected to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 30 percent, when initial setup and ongoing maintenance costs are taken into account.

The service can also be customized to address the unique challenges of each customer. It is also said to reduce the time required for network design by up to 50 percent and power consumption at base stations by up to 50 percent.

In the OREX RAN offering, OREX leverages the features of Open RAN, allowing the combination of various vendor products to provide base stations that are highly cost-effective.

Vendor Collaboration

Docomo said that OREX integrates the strengths of its 13 OREX Partners to offer an extensive range of virtualised radio base networks (vRANs) and radio units (RUs) compatible with the range of different frequencies in use in various countries.

With the addition of seven new RU vendors, DENGYO, DKK, Fujitsu, HFR, Mavenir, NEC Corporation, and SOLiD, Docomo said OREX is poised to meet the demands of an even larger customer base.

Domestic Deployment

Docomo said that on September 22, it initiated the deployment and operation of OREX RAN and OREX SMO in its domestic 5G network, incorporating base station software from Fujitsu, a cloud platform from Wind River, a hardware accelerator from NVIDIA, and a COTS server with Intel processors.

Going forward, Docomo said it will continue to support global telecom operators in their adoption of Open RAN with its new OREX offerings.