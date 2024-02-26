NTT DOCOMO and NEC to Form JV OREX SAI for Open RAN Solutions



Japan's NTT DOCOMO and NEC Corporation have announced plans to form a joint venture (JV) company, OREX SAI, set to launch on April 1, 2024. This venture aims to provide OREX Packages solutions for the global deployment of Open RAN services. OREX SAI will locally source products and services from members of OREX PARTNERS in each market and perform system verifications to deliver mobile networks tailored to the needs of each overseas telecommunications operator.

True Open RAN

The joint venture will leverage NEC's business infrastructure and global network in over 50 countries and territories to accelerate its global expansion of Open RAN business, according to the joint statement.

Additionally, DOCOMO and NEC plan to strengthen cooperation with OREX PARTNERS through OREX SAI to promote the commercialisation and realisation of true Open RAN that enables the interoperability of equipment and systems from diverse vendors.

Accelerating Global Expansion

"The joint venture will procure all necessary Open RAN network equipment and software from OREX PARTNERS, and then conduct system verification for the planning and construction of optimal mobile networks tailored to each telecom operator. Full-stack services will include planning, construction, maintenance, and operation under the OREX Packages framework," the official release said.

Since introducing the OREX brand in February 2023, DOCOMO has been supporting Open RAN verifications for global telecom operators to help realize more open mobile networks around the world.

As reported by TelecomTalk, NEC was selected by Docomo as a vendor for virtualised radio access networks (vRANs), one of DOCOMO's 5G commercial services in Japan.

Collaboration

Going forward, OREX SAI will work with OREX PARTNERS to provide products and services that accelerate the global adoption of Open RAN solutions while enhancing cooperation with global partners.

Reportedly, the new company will also explore the application of NTT's IOWN all-photonic network for transmission and collaboration with the Cognitive Foundation.